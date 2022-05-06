ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

US Marshals release tattoo descriptions for missing Lauderdale County inmate

By Zach Hester
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The manhunt for an escaped Lauderdale County inmate and corrections officer continues, and U.S. Marshals are providing new descriptions for both of them.

On Thursday, federal officials released photos of inmate Casey White’s tattoos. Casey stands at 6’9, weighs around 330 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Officials say they believe he is affiliated with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang, Southern Brotherhood.

Vicky White, the jail’s assistant director of corrections, who officials say helped Casey escape is described as 5’5 and 145 pounds. She has blonde hair, though she may have dyed it a darker color.

Law enforcement officials are looking for inmate 38-year-old Casey White who was charged with capital murder in the 2015 stabbing death of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway and 56-year-old Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White who worked at the Lauderdale County Detention Center for 16 years. Despite sharing a last name the two are not related.

Vicky White ‘no longer employed’ by jail, manhunt continues

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals, the pair was last seen on April 29 in Rogersville, Ala.

U.S. Marshals announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White on Sunday, May 1, and later a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Vicky White.

Anyone with information on Casey or Vicky’s location should contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 760-5757. If you see them, do not approach and call 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted on the U.S. Marshals website or by calling (800) 336-0102.

