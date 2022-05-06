ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL

Chilton County law enforcement agencies selected to test new, cutting edge 360 view body cameras

By Carly Laing
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4lf2_0fUmQKXi00

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) – Cutting edge technology is being used for the first time right here in Alabama. The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is now equipped with the first ever 360 body cameras.

A big announcement Thursday out of Chilton County for law enforcement agencies. Chilton County was selected to be the first in the nation to roll out new 360 view body cameras.

This cutting edge technology will help tell a clearer picture of law enforcement interactions in the county. The Montgomery based company selected Chilton County to test the cameras because its agencies are so well interconnected. Sheriff John Shearon said this will help better protect officers and the public.

“We’ve had situations where you’re facing things but things are going on behind you but when you turn. You’re still not getting the whole view of what’s going on behind you. This, you’re getting all four sides. I mean, that’s a game changer being able to do that,” Shearon said.

The county will get nine cameras, four for the sheriff’s office, four for police and one for the district attorney’s office.

The county will test out the new cameras for one month. We’re told the military is also considering using this technology.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

3 arrested after SWAT team raids home in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested three people after they were found with several illegal drugs including cocaine and ecstasy. Algernon Grayson, 22, Antonio Grayson, 24, and Yasheika Trotter, 46, were arrested after a SWAT team and K9 unit searched a home on the 100 block of N. Joseph Avenue in Prichard, according to […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Chilton County, AL
City
Clanton, AL
Chilton County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Chilton County, AL
Sports
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Cameras#Law Enforcement Agencies#Wiat
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Deputy left scene before Florida contractor killed donkey

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office released more details after a donkey was shot by a county contractor. A donkey on the loose in Milton was shot by a county contractor Tuesday, April 12. The donkey was shot and killed near Deaton Bridge. Phillip Hayes, the contractor, was arrested […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

CBS 42

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy