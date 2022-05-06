ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, OH

Flood Watch issued for part of the region; Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago

A Flood Watch has been issued for Butler, Clark, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren counties until May 7 at 1 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=012IVx_0fUmPTCo00
FLOOD WATCH

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Scattered downpours and storms this afternoon
  • Dry and mild Mother’s Day
  • Warming up next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: We’ll see rounds of rain today with strong to severe storms possible during the afternoon and evening, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini.

We’ll see a break in the activity during the midday hours before storms develop and move through during the afternoon and evening. Earlier rain totals up to 1.75 inches has led to a Flood Watch issued in parts of the area ahead of the arriving storms.

There is a chance for isolated severe storms during the afternoon and evening with damaging wind and hail being the main threats. There is a small chance for tornadoes during the afternoon storms, however the greatest threat for tornadoes is in areas east of the Miami Valley.

Highs today will reach the middle 60s. Rain showers will continue to linger into the night but the severe threat will have ended by night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lmbdi_0fUmPTCo00
Rain Chances

SATURDAY: Cloudy with lingering rain showers in the morning. Drying out through the afternoon. Clouds slowly break up. Highs in the low 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzvW2_0fUmPTCo00
Mother's Day Weekend

MOTHER’S DAY: A beautiful Mother’s Day. Highs in the low 70s. Sunny skies and dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39BXJN_0fUmPTCo00
Garden Outlook

MONDAY: A great start to the week. Highs are in the upper 70s which is warmer than normal.

TUESDAY: A great day. Very warm and sunny. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY: Feeling like summer. Highs in the middle 80s.

AccuWeather

Warm, dry weather set to spread into the Northeast

Much of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast have been gripped by a wet and chilly pattern in recent days as rounds of rainfall have swung through the area. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that a major shift is on the horizon as warm and dry weather is set to spread over the Northeast during the coming week.
ENVIRONMENT
