Flood Watch issued for part of the region; Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

A Flood Watch has been issued for Butler, Clark, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren counties until May 7 at 1 a.m.

FLOOD WATCH

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Scattered downpours and storms this afternoon

Dry and mild Mother’s Day

Warming up next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: We’ll see rounds of rain today with strong to severe storms possible during the afternoon and evening, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini.

We’ll see a break in the activity during the midday hours before storms develop and move through during the afternoon and evening. Earlier rain totals up to 1.75 inches has led to a Flood Watch issued in parts of the area ahead of the arriving storms.

There is a chance for isolated severe storms during the afternoon and evening with damaging wind and hail being the main threats. There is a small chance for tornadoes during the afternoon storms, however the greatest threat for tornadoes is in areas east of the Miami Valley.

Highs today will reach the middle 60s. Rain showers will continue to linger into the night but the severe threat will have ended by night.

Rain Chances

SATURDAY: Cloudy with lingering rain showers in the morning. Drying out through the afternoon. Clouds slowly break up. Highs in the low 60s.

Mother's Day Weekend

MOTHER’S DAY: A beautiful Mother’s Day. Highs in the low 70s. Sunny skies and dry.

Garden Outlook

MONDAY: A great start to the week. Highs are in the upper 70s which is warmer than normal.

TUESDAY: A great day. Very warm and sunny. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY: Feeling like summer. Highs in the middle 80s.

