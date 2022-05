URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and. combined seas 10 to 14 feet when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO