ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Nonprofit's event space embroils Oregon gubernatorial candidates

By Raymond Rendleman
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FyVWu_0fUmP6Ea00 Attorney general says tax-exempt group typically can provide venue for in-kind contributions, as long as third party is hosting

This spring's series of campaign events benefiting only one political party at a property owned by a federally registered nonprofit organization has raised statewide concerns about the role of tax-exempt groups in Oregon's primary election.

Nonprofit organization Clackamas County Historical Society's Tumwater Ballroom has hosted dozens of Republican candidates this year, including a gubernatorial debate involving a reported physical altercation , through its contract with Alimenti Event Services. Not a single Democrat has rented the room during the current campaign cycle.

According to reports submitted to state officials, Alimenti Event Services this spring directly provided a $4,500 in-kind contribution to a Republican candidate for governor, along with a $3,250 contribution to a Republican candidate and Proud Boys leader for House District 40.

Alimenti, which leases its property from the tax-exempt Clackamas County Historical Society, has only ever provided one in-kind donation to a Democratic campaign event, $800 in 2017.

Historical Society officials are in the process of drafting more stringent inclusion and nondiscrimination policies, a CCHS spokesperson said in response to the political events.

"CCHS wants all members of the community to feel welcome in our spaces," said Waldo McGinnis, marketing director of the historical society.

Meanwhile, CCHS is distancing itself from the organizer of the events during this year's primary election season.

"We do not endorse any event, political or nonpolitical, that is held in the Tumwater Ballroom," McGinnis said. "Furthermore we do not support or endorse the actions of Alimenti Event Services LLC, their representatives, or individuals associated with AES."

Alimenti Event Services owner Darrell Hames, who is a registered Republican living in Milwaukie, said that he has not been giving any preferential treatment to candidates. He declined to release his invoices to Pamplin Media Group, but he said rental rates vary depending on the size of the event, and rates also increase on especially popular Saturdays.

"Pretty much every candidate gets the same rate, and I try to be consistent for Democrats and Republicans," Hames said.

Hames said that he has hosted weddings recently for gay couples, along with a recent Muslim wedding.

"We rent the ballroom to anyone who wants to rent the ballroom within reason," he said.

Hames had tentatively scheduled Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, for an Oregon Senate campaign kickoff on May 12, but Meek decided to hold his event at the Ainsworth House instead after hearing from concerned constituents.

Republican candidates this year have paid Hames $200, with the rest of the daily charge being covered by in-kind contributions. Meek said Hames was proposing to charge $1,400 for the ballroom, but Meek had no way of knowing if it was a fair quote due to the various factors involved such as the date and size of the event.

"Because our supporters were a little concerned about hosting an event there, we decided to relocate it because we didn't want any cloud of controversy surrounding it," Meek said.

Nonprofit as 'independent entity'

Hames has declined requests to denounce his support for a candidate who helps lead a hate group, as identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center and National Public Broadcasting.

"They call me a homophobe and a transphobe, which is ridiculous because I have gay people on staff," he said. "A lot of people have felt that by intimating me and the board of the historical society, they can prevent me from hosting certain types of events."

CCHS board member Cherie Kennemer said she had never seen Hames act in a partisan fashion during his many years of leasing the Tumwater Room from the historical society. Kennemer's husband is Sen. Bill Kennemer, R-Canby, who is running against Meek in November and received a $2,000 in-kind contribution from the Oregon Restaurant Political Action Committee for a Tumwater event, but no contribution from Hames directly.

"We had an attorney review our contract to make sure that the historical society is seen as an independent entity and has nothing to do with the operations of the Tumwater Ballroom," she said.

Oregon's attorney general backs up the legal theory used by CCHS's attorney but declined to comment on the case directly. IRS regulations restrict IRS 501(c)(3) organizations from certain types of political activity, but the regulations seem to stop short of preventing such a nonprofit from leasing its property to another group that in turn provides preferential treatment and/or discounted rentals to certain political candidates and causes.

There is no specific restriction in state law, although Oregon Department of Justice officials generally take the position that the directors of an IRS 501(c)(3) organization have an obligation to follow IRS requirements.

"We are generally not able to comment on specific situations, but if an IRS 501(c)(3) organization is renting space to another entity and that entity makes in-kind or other contributions to a political candidate, those contributions would not generally be attributed to the nonprofit," said Kristina Edmunson, spokesperson for Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

Tax deductions benefit Proud Boys leader?

By following the money, it's possible to demonstrate that members of the public recently provided tax-deductible funding that indirectly benefited Proud Boys leader Dan Tooze and other Republican candidates in Oregon's May 17 election.

Clackamas County citizens at large recently stepped up to help the historical society continue to host events in the Tumwater Ballroom, which in turn provided in-kind donations to these candidates.

In 2020, the Clackamas County Historical Society's third-floor HVAC system failed, making events impossible in CCHS's Tumwater Ballroom.

Luckily, according to McGinnis, the Clackamas County community pulled through to donate 27% of the total goal of $143,000, or a little over $38,000, which CCHS used as a downpayment to secure a loan to cover the cost of installing the new HVAC system in May 2021.

"We rely heavily on these events to provide the means to meet our mission," the historical society's director said in a fundraising plea.

Federal filings show that CCHS received nearly $64,000 in revenue from rentals in the tax years ending June 30, 2018 and 2019, over 50% of the historical society's income revenue generated for those fiscal years. Due to COVID restrictions and HVAC issues, this revenue fell to $57,599 for 2020 and $23,134 for 2021, but was expected to increase for the current fiscal year.

Jenna Barganski, who was CCHS executive director at the time, said she was "concerned" about a booking for Tooze, who had been banned from renting Oregon City parks facilities after a riot last summer. Barganski said in March she questioned Hames over the scheduled Tooze event, and Hames apparently assured her that no such event would take place.

As Barganski took steps to make sure similar bookings "won't happen again," state campaign filings show that the Tooze event took place on April 15 as scheduled.

"In the days and weeks both preceding and following April 15, CCHS staff were repeatedly informed that the event was canceled," McGinnis said.

Hames acknowledged that the Tooze event took place, but he claimed that the real issue was harassment over holding the event. He also admitted to attempting to cover up Tooze's involvement in the campaign rally by calling it a "Democratic Party Freedom Event" and then editing his Facebook post to call it a "Linda Neace Freedom Event," referring to a former Gladstone councilor and former president of the Oregon Federation of Republican Women.

"We put it down as a Linda Neace event because we were getting so much harassment," Hames said. "The museum director was especially targeted with hateful telephone calls and threats and recently left her position due to the harassment."

Barganski's decision to leave the director's position was made prior to the Tooze controversy, museum officials said.

"Over the past four-plus years I've developed a deep appreciation for the rich history and cultural significance of my surroundings and for the people who work to interpret and promote it. Thank you for all your help and support along the way," she wrote in her resignation letter.

When asked if he had seen Barganski's resignation letter, Hames wrote back, "I do not have a copy of Jenna's resignation letter. Just a conversation from a board member that stated the 'nonprofit work was not fulfilling for her and the threats from the Gladstone Voices group was the last straw.'"

Gladstone Voices is a Facebook group that has been trying to bring attention to activities at the historical society, among other causes in Clackamas County. This group was pleased when Barganski announced that the Tooze event had been canceled.

"While it is true that CCHS staff were verbally harassed via telephone, it was by an individual who was angered over the cancellation of the aforementioned event, and who was not, to our knowledge, affiliated with the group Mr. Hames mentioned," McGinnis said. "Our mission is to preserve and interpret the history of Clackamas County to enrich the lives of current and future generations, a mission we wish to pursue to the benefit of all, including members of the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities. We as a staff and board have strived to make our museum inclusive and welcoming and, no matter the circumstances, we will continue to do so."

Happyrock Coffee owner Lisa Halcom, who identifies as a queer Gladstone resident, said her intention in posting Barganski's and Hames' emails to Gladstone Voices was to bring attention to how the community was misled.

"When hate groups are in town it becomes inherently unsafe for marginalized community members," she said. "Some people act like getting along means marginalized people needing to be quiet when people who want to hurt them are around. That is like telling people shut up and get along with their abuser. Being part of a hate group is abusive."

When Halcom posted a negative review of Hames' business online, he wrote her asking to work together to defeat hate, while threatening legal action if she didn't withdraw the review. Halcom declined to remove the review, saying she was aware of her legal rights to identify the Proud Boys as a hate group.

"If people were trying to get along, there wouldn't be any hate groups," she said.

Hames said that he's still considering his legal options for protecting his business interests.

"I have talked with a few attorneys and discussed the options we can do; I have not pursued legal action at this time," he said.

Political events held in the Tumwater Ballroom this year include:

Jan. 27 - Republican gubernatorial debate

Feb. 19 - Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Thielman

March 5 - Clackamas County candidate Dana Hindman-Allen, campaigning with Thielman and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ibrahim Taher.

April 3 — Thielman campaign event

April 15 — Proud Boys leader and Republican state representative candidate Dan Tooze

April 20 - Sen. Bill Kennemer, R-Canby, reelection campaign kickoff

April 21 - Parents Rights in Education meeting to announce endorsements of Thielman, U.S. congressional candidate Angela Plowhead, and Republican state representative candidates James Heib and Gabriel Buehler

April 30 - Restore Oregon awards banquet for Republican gubernatorial candidate Kerry McQuisten, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Sam Palmer, Republican state representative candidate Drew Layda and National Rifle Association board member Willes Lee.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Oregon Republicans prepare for weekend party conference

Oregon Democrats will gather then gather from April 29 to May 1 for their annual summit. Oregon Republicans will gather in Clackamas County over the April 22-24 weekend for three days of debate and détente in preparation for the 2022 elections. The annual Dorchester Conference, held again this year...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Democratic governor candidates participate in forum

Party activists gather at Sunriver with ballots in the mail ahead of the May 17 primary election.The Democratic Party of Oregon hosted a live forum in Sunriver on Sunday, where three Democratic candidates running for governor answered a series of questions ranging from how each candidate would deal with homelessness, equity, education reform in the wake of COVID-19, campaign finance laws and bridging the divide between rural and urban Oregonians. The forum came at the tail end of the Oregon Summit, an annual gathering of the Democratic Party of Oregon that started Friday. Former House Speaker Tina Kotek, state Treasurer...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Poll: Drazan tops list of Republicans for Oregon governor

More than 25% still undecided, but former House leader emerges from 19-candidate field with 19% of sample. According to a new poll, Christine Drazan has emerged as the leader of a 19-candidate field seeking the Republican nomination for governor. The survey was conducted by Nelson Research of Salem, which conducted...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
County
Clackamas County, OR
City
Milwaukie, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Portland Tribune

Oregon voters want more from journalists; we're listening

Some don't want journalists picking 'winners' and 'losers' but some triage is needed to best inform the electorate. On Thursday evening, four Republicans seeking the Republican nomination for Oregon governor will get 57 minutes of commercial-free airtime to make their case directly to voters in a debate co-hosted by KOIN 6 and Pamplin Media Group.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization#Republican#Alimenti Event Services#House#Democratic
Portland Tribune

Endorsements: Kotek, Pierce are best picks for governor

A moderate Republican and a practical Democrat are the right options when facing a three-way race in November. Sometimes for the good. Sometimes not. With that in mind, and in regard to the governor's race, the Pamplin Media Group recommends Democratic Party voters go with their most battle-tested candidate, former Speaker of the House Tina Kotek. On the Republican side, the negative experience of one candidate has us leaning toward oncologist Dr. Bud Pierce. But in both cases, it's a close call.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Candidates for Multnomah County chair address business community

Issues such as homelessness and taxes were the focus of a forum hosted by business organizations.The three most prominent candidates for Multnomah County chair staked out their positions on homelessness, taxes, advocacy for East County and other issues during a business community forum Wednesday, April 20. The candidates, Lori Stegmann, Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meieran, are all colleagues, each currently serving together on the county's board of commissioners. Whoever wins will replace current board chair Deborah Kafoury and serve a four-year term as the county's chief executive. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
IRS
Portland Tribune

ENDORSEMENT: Meieran is the change agent Multnomah County needs

In a competitive race for county chair, Dr. Sharon Meieran brings a needed sense of urgency on the key issue of homelessness. For voters concerned about the ongoing humanitarian crisis on the streets of Multnomah County, the most important race on the May primary ballot isn't the contest for governor or city commissioner. It's the race for the Multnomah County chair. That candidate will determine whether Portland and Multnomah County will start acting with the urgency needed to move thousands of houseless people out of tents and into safer and healthier places to live.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Disrupting ducklings in local parks can lead to abandonment

Portland Audubon says mother ducks are always close by; Good Samaritans can cause unintentional harm.Everyone's first instinct is to spring into action when they spot a duckling alone in one of East Multnomah County's natural areas — like the baby wood duck that was seemingly abandoned and sunning itself on the banks of Johnson Creek in Gresham's Main City Park last weekend. But experts from the Portland Audubon Society warn that in most cases, it's best to leave the young fowl alone and allow their mothers to care for them. The wildlife advocacy organization receives many calls from concerned...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Council joins commission in denouncing anti-Roe ruling

Portland and Multnomah County leaders vow to protect abortion rights after Supreme Court draft leak. The Portland City Council joined the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners in denouncing the draft majority opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court striking down the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade. The 1973 decision guarantees people's right to an abortion nationwide. The commission condemned the draft on Tuesday, May 3, after it was leaked from the court. The news website Politico first reported the draft opinion. All five members of the council issued statements denouncing the draft the next day. "The leaked draft from the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Gresham's mayor delivers hopeful state of the city

Stovall talks ARPA dollars, public safety, housing during first State of City address. This summer the Gresham Homeless Services Team came across an individual who had been living in a local park for "quite some time." This man was untrusting of the system, because he had been burned by various...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gender-neutral charter language recommended for Multnomah County

The recommendation is the first from the 2021-22 Multnomah County Charter Review Committee.The Multnomah County Charter Review Committee recently recommended its first change to the county's charter: to make charter language gender-neutral. The charter essentially functions as a constitution for the county government. Every six years, a committee convenes to study the charter and submit potential changes to voters. The 2021-22 committee has held 10 meetings since its first meeting last September. The committee voted unanimously Tuesday, April 20, to recommend its first change, which would replace gender-specific terms in the charter with gender-neutral terms. For example, terms such as...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Walking on the wildflower side in Multnomah County

From Trilliums to Oregon Sunshine, colorful wildflowers dot local landscapes, trails this spring and summerThis is the best time of the year to enjoy splashes of Oregon's many colorful wildflowers, as many species are blooming along East Multnomah County's trails and natural areas. Here are some of the flowers to keep an eye out for and the best places to spot them: • Trillium: March through May at Glendoveer Nature Trail, Graham Oaks Nature Park and Gabbert Butte Natural Area • Pacific bleeding heart: April and May at Oxbow Regional Park, Graham Oaks Nature Park and Gabbert Butte Natural Area • Camas: April and May at Canemah Bluff, Cooper Mountain and Mount Talbert • Oregon Sunshine: May and June at Cooper Mountain and Canemah Bluff • Oregon iris: May and June at Cooper Mountain Nature Park • Brodiaea: July at Canemah Bluff Nature Park • Meadow checkermallow: June to August at Howell Territorial Park and Graham Oaks, Cooper Mountain and Canemah Bluff {loadposition sub-article-01}
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Take Care of Cornelius Day returns in May

The ninth 'Take Care of Cornelius Clean-up Day' is Saturday, May 14, starting at 8:30 a.m. Cornelius is asking residents to put work gloves on and join their neighbors in picking garbage and planting flowers. The ninth "Take Care of Cornelius Clean-up Day" is Saturday, May 14, starting at 8:30...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

PMG Questionnaire: Multnomah County District 2

The newspapers submitted five questions to the candidates; not all responded. What do you think is the most important issue Multnomah County is facing? How would you address it? Derry Jackson — Housing. Housing costs and the impact on homelessness is our most pressing local concerns. I am specifically not considering those issues that lie beyond the scope of a Multnomah Commissioner. I would not be proposing more affordable rental units as this is but a band aid that frankly exacerbates the problem, as investors and speculators bid up the costs of homes, which drive all of our...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
89
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy