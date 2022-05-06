visiting the Netherlands

To the child the merciless slaughter of fellow citizen by fellow citizen which characterises civil war can have no meaning. Our special correspondent in Madrid described the other day how a shell burst near a woman who was walking with her child; “she was killed at once. The child was unhurt and stood looking at the dead body in blank incomprehension” As a legacy of the civil war there are thousands of orphan children throughout Spain; and in beleaguered Bilbao in particular neither food nor drink nor proper care can be available for children whether their parents are alive or dead. Some will have tramped the roads or been carried in the flight from the massacre of Guernica; others will already be suffering from malnutrition, the price of defying the blockade.

