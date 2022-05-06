visiting the Netherlands

Click here to read the full article. An archaeological dig in Turkey has uncovered what researchers believe is the largest subterranean city in the world.
A cave was discovered in the Midyat district in the southeastern province of Mardin that revealed passageways leading to a complex comprising water wells, silos, and places of worship–all dating from the 2nd and 3rd centuries, according to a report by Turkish newspaper, the Daily Sabah.
“Midyat has been used uninterruptedly for 1,900 years,” Gani Tarkan, director of the Mardin Museum, who led the excavations, told the Daily Sabah. “It was first built as a hiding place...
Comments / 0