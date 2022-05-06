Disinformation board head has spread disinformation

President Ronald Reagan once said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’”

Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of Homeland Security, announced last week that within his department he’s established a Disinformation Governance Board. The details are sketchy as to what exactly this board will operate like but the fact that Nina Jankowicz has been appointed as its director can’t be good.

Shortly after her appointment, Jankowicz declared the new board at Homeland Security will “maintain the department’s commitment to protecting free speech.” However, Jankowicz has made a career as an advocate for public and corporate censorship as well as spreading disinformation.

According to the New York Post, “Nina Jankowicz had told the AP that Hunter Biden’s laptop should be viewed as a ‘Trump campaign product.’ Jankowicz, who has researched Russian disinformation tactics and online harassment, also previously praised Christopher Steele — the author of the since-discredited Trump-bashing dossier.”

Jankowicz has also pushed the Trump-Russian collusion narrative that also turned out to be a hoax. There are many Nina Jankowiczs out there if you look hard enough; in this city one only has to look at The Daily Advance’s editorial page.

Jankowicz isn’t even qualified to be a background singer on “Mary Poppins.” Always remember that what the left says the right is doing, the left is actually doing themselves. November can’t come fast enough!

PAUL MILLER

Elizabeth City