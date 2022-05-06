Honor Flight Kern County veterans welcomed home at North HS

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of veterans got a hero’s welcome Thursday on their return home from the latest Honor Flight.

A large crowd showed support for those veterans at North High School.

More than 90 veterans and their caregivers spent the last three days in the nation’s capital visiting war memorials built in their honor.

It was the 44th Honor Flight and the first one of 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.