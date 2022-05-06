Honor Flight Kern County veterans welcomed home at North HS
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of veterans got a hero’s welcome Thursday on their return home from the latest Honor Flight.
A large crowd showed support for those veterans at North High School.Never miss a story, set KGET.com as your default homepage
More than 90 veterans and their caregivers spent the last three days in the nation’s capital visiting war memorials built in their honor.
It was the 44th Honor Flight and the first one of 2022.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0