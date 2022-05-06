ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person arrested after LAPD officers breakup street takeover in NoHo

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

LAPD shut down street takeover in North Hollywood 00:54

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested at least one person after breaking up a street takeover in North Hollywood Thursday evening.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene near Roscoe Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue just after 9 p.m., after learning of several street takeovers occurring in the area.

They arrested one person and detained at least 15 other people as they cleared the scene.

Several vehicles were also impounded.

