Foodie Friday Cheese/Bean Enchilada!

An easy, fun and tasty appetizer or meal, these Taco Pinwheels use an array of Mexican inspired flavors to create a crispy, meaty, cheesy treat!. I love taking spins on taco ingredients and making them into different things. For example my Taco Spaghetti, Taco Pie and Taco Bake! These Taco Pinwheels are my latest addition to those taco-loving recipe. They make the absolute perfect appetizer or meal that comes together quickly with ingredients that are easy to find. With everything made in one pan, this really cuts down on the clean up as well! If you want to take a fun spin on tacos, then you have to try this Taco Pinwheel recipe.
Comments / 0