Foodie Friday Cheese/Bean Enchilada!

A tender and delicious square of alongside a warm bowl of chili is a match made in mealtime heaven. The hint of sweetness in the cornbread pairs so well with the spice and heat from the chili. If you want to take this pairing and kick it up a notch, next time try making a batch of this Mexican cornbread. It’s everything you already love about cornbread, but taken to a whole new level with the addition of jalapeños, scallions, and pepper Jack cheese. A can of cream-style corn is stirred into the batter for added texture and moisture, giving the bread a hearty distribution of whole corn kernels in every square.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO