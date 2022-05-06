ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Foodie Friday Cheese/Bean Enchilada!

By Kathy Whyte
WNBF News Radio 1290
WNBF News Radio 1290
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The filling of the Enchiladas can be suited to whatever you have on-hand and you can make as many or as few as you need. Cinco de Mayo Bean and Cheese Enchiladas (prep. 30 minutes. serves 4-6) 6 flour tortillas. 2, 10 oz. cans enchilada sauce. 1 C. canned...

wnbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

This Recipe Claims to Be the Perfect Pasta Salad and I Just Might Agree

Springtime is officially upon us, which means the season of family barbecues, cookouts, and poolside parties with friends is here. No matter why you gather with your social circle this season, the aspect of the experience that bonds us all is the food. To this very day, I distinctly remember the smell of hot dogs fresh off the grill and the satisfying taste of grilled fish at my family’s annual cookout.
RECIPES
Mashed

How To Take Your Potato Salad To The Next Level, According To Bobby Flay

As the weather starts to warm up with spring's arrival, you may find yourself thinking ahead to summer cookouts and all the occasions where you want simple, tasty food guaranteed to please a crowd. No outdoor party is complete without a big bowl of potato salad — there's just something about the mixture that pairs so well with grilled meats.
RECIPES
Henry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Deviled Eggs

At first glance, these look like regular deviled eggs but one bite and you're hooked. They're creamy and full of flavor. The faint flavor from horseradish sauce is enough to know something's different from the spice but you can't put your finger on it. The same goes with the Romano cheese. It's faint but adds a bit of savoriness and zest to these deviled eggs. This recipe makes a lot and is great if you're serving a crowd (or really like deviled eggs).
RECIPES
FingerLakes1.com

Chipotle: New menu item coming soon

Chipotles CEO announced a new menu item may be launching soon. And it might catch you by surprise. Chick-fil-A’s new Cloudberry Sunjoy drink coming out this month. Chipotle is a wildly popular food stop. Theirs is something on the menu for everyone from bowls to burritos. In 2021 the...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foodie#Melted Cheese#Enchilada#Food Drink#Cinco De Mayo Bean#Colby Jack#American#Red Pepper#Preheat
thespruceeats.com

Italian Hot Dog Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Italian hot dogs are a New Jersey specialty made famous by Jimmy "Buff" Racioppi and his wife Mary. In the early 1930s, Mary Racioppi made the first Italian hot dogs and served them to Jimmy and his friends. The special hot dogs were so popular with their friends, that they opened a restaurant, "Jimmy Buffs," featuring the hot dogs.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Not Everyone Is Loving Rachael Ray's 'Mexican-Ish' Street Corn Pasta

Fans are all for celebrity chefs sharing recipes for picture-perfect roast chickens, vibrant summer salads, pristine chocolate chip cookies, and easy one-pot meals. But history has shown that some recipes don't go over well. Gordon Ramsay got a lot of slack on social media when his version of Bifana, a...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Gin Lee

Chicken soft shell tacos

There's so many ways to whip up a delightful meal with chicken as a main ingredient. For today's lunch I made yummy soft shell chicken tacos. This recipe is simple to make and it seriously only takes a mere fifteen minutes to whip together. It's great for weeknight meals and weekend socials. And if you're having issues finding fresh chicken, you can use canned chicken for this recipe.
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

Subway Adds 3 New Sandwiches to Its Exclusive Menu

Subway is teaming up with the NFL for its highly anticipated draft, which means you are getting access to new sandwiches inspired by some of the biggest prospective draftees in the league. Today, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Garrett Wilson, and Jordan Davis will be getting drafted into the NFL, and they are having their own sandwiches added to Subway's illustrious Vault Menu.
RESTAURANTS
Taste Of Home

I Tried a 1965 Recipe for Dr Pepper Pot Roast—Here’s What I Thought

Did you know that Dr Pepper soda has been around for more than 136 years? That makes it the oldest soda in the U.S., and with its intriguing (and top-secret) formula, it’s also one of the most uniquely flavored sodas out there. Not surprisingly, over the last century folks have found a lot of ways to enjoy this pop besides over ice. For example, it’s tasty as a hot drink.
RECIPES
WNBF News Radio 1290

Easy Granola Recipe

It's good to know just what goes into your food. So, why buy processed when you can make it yourself and control sugar, salt and other stuff? Use whatever dried fruit you want. Home-made Granola (Prep. about 1 1/2 hours. Serves 6) 2 C. old fashioned oats. 1 C. raisins.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Mexican Cornbread

A tender and delicious square of alongside a warm bowl of chili is a match made in mealtime heaven. The hint of sweetness in the cornbread pairs so well with the spice and heat from the chili. If you want to take this pairing and kick it up a notch, next time try making a batch of this Mexican cornbread. It’s everything you already love about cornbread, but taken to a whole new level with the addition of jalapeños, scallions, and pepper Jack cheese. A can of cream-style corn is stirred into the batter for added texture and moisture, giving the bread a hearty distribution of whole corn kernels in every square.
RECIPES
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Burrito Bowl

Why go out for burrito bowls when you can make them easily at home and they taste so much better!. 1) Filet the chicken breasts into two pieces and cut them in to bite size pieces and season with the southwest seasoning spice. 2) Sauté the chicken until its fully...
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Taco Pinwheels

An easy, fun and tasty appetizer or meal, these Taco Pinwheels use an array of Mexican inspired flavors to create a crispy, meaty, cheesy treat!. I love taking spins on taco ingredients and making them into different things. For example my Taco Spaghetti, Taco Pie and Taco Bake! These Taco Pinwheels are my latest addition to those taco-loving recipe. They make the absolute perfect appetizer or meal that comes together quickly with ingredients that are easy to find. With everything made in one pan, this really cuts down on the clean up as well! If you want to take a fun spin on tacos, then you have to try this Taco Pinwheel recipe.
FOOD & DRINKS
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy