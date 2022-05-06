ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Spike in corporate hedging weighs on slumping yuan

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZbUCU_0fUmLWQT00

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The yuan’s slump has triggered a scramble by Chinese companies to hedge against the risk of further depreciation, which analysts say could add downward pressure on the currency.

The yuan’s 4% tumble in April, its steepest monthly drop since foreign exchange reforms of 1994, is being driven by portfolio outflows, a rising U.S. dollar and a gloomy economic outlook at home.

Lopsided corporate hedging presents yet another risk to the currency as it touched a fresh 18-month low on Friday and jitters swept global markets.

“The expectation of further renminbi depreciation has pushed more companies to hedge against the risk,” said Wang Dan, chief economist of Hang Seng Bank (China), calling the yuan by its official name.

“By locking into a forward contract, demand for dollars rises immediately in the market, imposing more downward pressure on the renminbi,” she said.

Meanwhile, exporters’ views on what to do with their proceeds are diverging, Wang added, with some converting more dollar revenue to yuan in recent weeks, while others are holding out and betting they can get a better price if the yuan keeps falling.

Yuan/dollar forward transactions nearly doubled from a year earlier to 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) in April, official data showed, the heaviest month of trading since late 2017.

The data does not show the direction of the bets, but non-deliverable forwards are priced for a steady decline in the yuan over the next year and sentiment suggests businesses are concerned about the global backdrop and are buying dollars.

Han Changming, managing director of a car importer in southern Fujian province, said he uses forward contracts to hedge the risk the yuan will depreciate further.

The United States has been raising interest rates, while China has been easing monetary policies, so “the trend of yuan depreciation in quite clear,” he said.

Other hedging tools also witnessed a spike in activity, with yuan futures turnover in Hong Kong hitting a record on April 25 as the yuan slumped in spot trade.

DIRECTIONAL BETS

China’s forex regulator has been stepping up efforts to persuade companies to hedge currency risks using a “market neutral” mentality, and domestic financial institutions have for months avoided making clear forecasts on the yuan’s outlook.

But in reality, positions are hardly neutral and client memos seen by Reuters show banks have continued to advise customers on the currency’s likely decline or warn it will at least remain volatile.

Bank of Communications said it’s stepping up efforts to help companies manage currency risks.

The lender recently advised Chinese miner Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co lock in forward contracts for a $7.5 million cross-border loan, buying dollars to guard against a potential fall in the yuan.

To be sure, there are exporters selling dollars at spot prices to convert profits to yuan at favourable levels, and some bankers also reported increased dollar selling in the forward market.

But in the absence of official pushback - and authorities have been allowing the yuan’s trading band to move lower - analysts think corporate behaviour may exacerbate the downward momentum.

“Hedging positions were light until about two weeks ago, and many exporters may have also been caught off guard by the latest move,” UBS chief China economist Wang Tao wrote.

“As more market participants hedge the risk of further CNY depreciation, this could add to the momentum of the CNY depreciation.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Dollar is king! US currency surges to highest level since 2002 - rising 4.5% this month after Yen drops and Bank of Japan keeps interest rates at rock-bottom levels

The US dollar surged to its highest levels in nearly two decades Thursday as it continues to outperform major rivals such as the yen and the euro, despite the recent revelation the American economy unexpectedly shrank this year for the first time since the pandemic. Against a basket of other...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street sees greater risk of default by major banks

May 3 (Reuters) - The cost to insure bonds of Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Citigroup (C.N) against default hit two-year highs on Monday on growing fears the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive moves to tame inflation might tip the economy into recession. Credit risks have worsened since the...
BUSINESS
deseret.com

Fed raises interest rates by 0.5%, the highest rise since 2000

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it was raising interest rates by a half percentage point to curb high inflation. Why it matters: This is the first time in 22 years when the rate of interest increased this much, according to CNN. What they’re saying: “Inflation is much too high...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Corporate Behaviour#Renminbi#Hong Kong#Chinese#Hang Seng Bank
Fortune

Bank of America is pushing a surprising new set of FAANG stocks to beat the bear market after yesterday’s $1.3 trillion wipeout

It’s been pretty easy to make money on stocks over the past decade. One can’t-miss strategy: You just buy the big names in tech. Repeat over and over again. From February 2009 to last November, investors marveled as the value of the tech-heavy Nasdaq doubled, and doubled, and doubled again—and kept going—to soar from 1400 to 16,200. That to-the-moon trajectory made some sense—it coincided with a period of rock-bottom interest rates and easy-money Federal Reserve policy. The bulls saw this as a golden era of lower-for-longer interest rates, which gave rise to, among other things, the TINA (there is no alternative) stock-picking strategy, and the rise of YOLO (remember that?) retail traders.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

No Place To Hide: Dollar's Surge Cuts Across Markets

"Our currency, your problem," were the words of a former U.S. Treasury secretary in 1971 to other finance ministers aghast at the dollar's surge. More than 50 years on, relentless dollar strength is again leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The U.S. currency vaulted to two-decade highs this...
MARKETS
Reuters

Morning Bid: Sell everything (except the dollar)!

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. When the blue-chip Dow Jones index slides more than 1,000 points on one day, U.S. Treasury yields jump as much as 20 basis points and Britain's pound drops more than 2%, you'd be forgiven for thinking that investors have gone into a sell everything mode.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

425K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy