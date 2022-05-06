ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Confirms 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Seasons 5 and 6

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its premiere in 2019, Netflix‘s Formula 1: Drive to Survive series has played a pivotal role in attracting a new audience to the world of motorsports. It’s reported that its latest Season 4 episodes attracted the biggest audience to date, charting in Netflix’s weekly Top 10 in 56...

hypebeast.com

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
CBS News

Netflix canceling shows amid rare subscriber slump

Netflix's shrinking subscriber base and stock price are a reckoning for the company, raising questions about its growth prospects in the increasingly competitive streaming business. "At almost every single impasse they have faced before, the company found a way to safely maneuver before hitting the wall," MoffettNathanson Research analysts said...
NME

Frank Langella on Netflix firing: “I’ve been cancelled”

Frank Langella has said he believes he has been “cancelled” after being fired from Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher. The actor is no longer involved in Mike Flanagan’s series, adapting the works of Edgar Allan Poe, after he was accused of misconduct on set.
TIME

$125,000 Hotel Rooms. $23,000 Tickets. Formula 1 Makes Its American Arrival

This weekend Formula 1 will make its Miami debut, replete with South Beach excess. The $2 billion racing circuit, which holds events all over the globe, is booming in America, as evidenced by seats to the May 8 Miami Grand Prix—sponsored by Crypto.com—going for in excess of $23,000 on the secondary market; one hotel in the area charging $125,000 per night for a suite on race weekend; and the dry-docked yachts sitting in fake turquoise water at the Miami International Autodrome, the 19-turn track outside Hard Rock Stadium that cost about $40 million to build. The city will be teeming with exclusive parties; celebrities expected to be in attendance include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tom Brady, the Williams sisters, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, and Travis Scott. Some 300,000 fans, sponsors, and partygoers are expected in Miami for the race; crowds and spending could exceed that of the city’s 2020 Super Bowl.
topgear.com

Formula One reveals new Takeshi’s Castle qualifying format

Classic Japanese gameshow to return as glittering F1 showpiece. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his weekly, mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. Eager to spice up Saturday’s televised session and attract new audiences, Formula One has...
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
morningbrew.com

Formula 1 heads to Miami

Few brands have boosted their profiles during the past two years more than Formula 1 and Miami. This weekend, the two are linking up in what’s expected to be a bacchanal of booze, gasoline, and probably not enough suntan lotion. Formula 1 is hosting the Miami Grand Prix tomorrow,...
hypebeast.com

Clints Announces New Stepper in "Mocha Brown"

Dabbling into the footwear industry is no easy task as there are so many well-established brands in the space, but every so often a new company will come around and fans will automatically gravitate towards its unique design language. A prime example of that is Clints, a new label based out in Manchester that is gradually starting to amass a loyal following for its playful graphics and obscure footwear models. This season, the brand’s Stepper silhouette is adding a brand new “Mocha Brown” entry to its catalog, and it has just been revealed.
hypebeast.com

PSG Talon Enlists Tommii Lin for 2022 MSI Kit

PSG Talon has just unveiled its newest Mid-Season Invitational kit for 2022. This time around, the eSports team has enlisted Los Angeles-based Korean American artist, Tommii Lin to add some artistic touches to the jersey. Tommii Lim’s signature black and white styles can be found in the player’s number and...
