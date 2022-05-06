ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manly, IA

Ribbon cut on Sukup Manufacturing's steel coil facility expansion

By Alex Jirgens
KIMT
 2 days ago

MANLY, Iowa - It's a huge milestone for North Iowa-based Sukup Manufacturing. Sukup's steel coil facility and distribution center at the Manly Terminal officially opened their doors one year ago, but now, there's a little more room. Together...

#State Representatives#American Steel#Coil#Sukup Manufacturing
