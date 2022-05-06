ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Letter to the editor: Stop devaluing human life

By JOEL TORCZON
Bakersfield Californian
 2 days ago

The illegal leak of a draft opinion by a majority of Supreme Court justices that would return the abortion issue to the states shows that supporters of the right for mothers to kill their preborn child are the ones thwarting democracy. Scores of legal scholars have assailed the 1973...

The Guardian

Through the Trumpian looking glass, forcing women to die from illegal abortions is ‘pro-life’

An American girl born this week will have fewer rights than an American girl born in 1973. This is the likely import of the leaked US supreme court draft opinion on abortion rights – and cause for a huge thank-you-very-much to all those guys who suggested that women marching on Washington in January 2017 were “overreacting” to the election of Donald Trump. Please make sure to tell women again when they are being overemotional – even as they sit and watch one of Trump’s justice picks scream and sob his way through his own confirmation hearings. In the meantime, resign yourself to yet another “quirk” of the looking-glass world Trump has created. Of course – OF COURSE – women’s access to abortion would end up being restricted or removed by the deliberate decisions of a man widely imagined to have personally helped to keep the Manhattan abortion sector afloat for decades.
POTUS
BBC

Anger outside Mississippi's last abortion clinic

"That was the murderer, that was the abortionist." That's how a doctor arriving at the last abortion clinic in Mississippi was greeted when he arrived for work on Wednesday. Angry protests are nothing new outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization, a clinic in a bright pink building that's on the front line of America's battle over abortion.
The Independent

Fox reporter says that if women in states that ban abortion want terminations they can live elsewhere

A Fox Business Network correspondent said that women concerned that their abortion rights will be stripped by the potential overturning of Roe v Wade should move to states where the practice is allowed. In the wake of the leak of a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn the landmark abortion ruling, people across the country have feared the implications of such a ruling, namely that women will lose the right to have legal abortions. If the ruling is overturned later this year, nearly half of the states in the US will automatically ban most abortions. Fox Business Network...
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
Salon

The photograph that showed us the horrors of illegal abortion

When you spend a lifetime invested in reproductive rights, you see a lot of photographs of fetuses. Perhaps you, too, were at some point forced to watch the notorious anti-abortion propaganda film "The Silent Scream"; or had a picture of fetal remains shoved into your face while you were walking in to your local Planned Parenthood. Maybe you've had the trolls on your social media blast you with bloodied images in response to you stating a feminist opinion. In my time, I have seen hundreds and hundreds of just such pictures. Yet I can remember only one that vividly showed me the horrible price of restricting abortion access, only one exemplary piece of evidence of the vicious hypocrisy of the phrase "pro-life."
CBS News

Senator Amy Klobuchar on leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion: "Complete chaos if this goes through"

The bombshell draft opinion published by Politico on Monday that indicates a majority of Supreme Court justices appear ready to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark decision establishing the right to an abortion — set off late-night reactions from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. One of those lawmakers is Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who told "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday that there would be "complete chaos" if the court's final decision matched the draft opinion, which was written by Justice Samuel Alito.
