Letter to the editor: Stop devaluing human life

When you spend a lifetime invested in reproductive rights, you see a lot of photographs of fetuses. Perhaps you, too, were at some point forced to watch the notorious anti-abortion propaganda film "The Silent Scream"; or had a picture of fetal remains shoved into your face while you were walking in to your local Planned Parenthood. Maybe you've had the trolls on your social media blast you with bloodied images in response to you stating a feminist opinion. In my time, I have seen hundreds and hundreds of just such pictures. Yet I can remember only one that vividly showed me the horrible price of restricting abortion access, only one exemplary piece of evidence of the vicious hypocrisy of the phrase "pro-life."
