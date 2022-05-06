Pomeroy protests for long-term care

POMEROY — About 50 people rallied here Thursday evening to save long-term care at the Garfield County Hospital.

Surveyors from the Department of Health and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, known as CMS, sent shock waves through the community earlier this week when they said swing beds could no longer be used for long-term patients.

Critical access hospitals have been allowed to transition patients from acute care to skilled nursing facility care without those patients leaving the hospital. Those situations are known as swing beds.

Mat Slaybaugh, co-CEO of the hospital, said there has never been an issue with the swing beds until now. The surveyors informed officials that 14 residents who are in “permanent swing beds” will have to be moved.

“CMS is using a new interpretation of the rules and saying we can no longer offer long-term care, which we’ve been doing since the early 2000s,” Slaybaugh said. “Prior to that, the hospital had a nursing home, Memory Manor, that was built in the late ’70s. About 20 years ago, it went under the hospital’s license and the designation changed. No questions have ever been raised about us providing care in this format.”

If the issue isn’t resolved, elderly patients will be forced to find new homes, and there isn’t another nursing home in town. Most have deep roots in Pomeroy and families nearby, prompting an outcry from the community.

Carrying signs and umbrellas, people lined Main Street near the hospital entrance to protest what’s happening to long-term care. Motorists driving by honked their horns and gave the thumbs-up to the group to show their support.

LaDonna Stallcop was one of the community members who showed up for the rally. She worked at the hospital for 20 years and doesn’t want nursing home patients to get the boot.

“I think it stinks,” she said of the situation. “I really do.”

Suzanne Woodsun-Reed, 73, is worried about what will happen to her 81-year-old brother, Woody, who has advanced dementia. He has been a resident at the hospital for 3½ years.

“To move him will kill him,” she said. “This top-level staff is his quality of life. They really know and love our people.”

Woodsun-Reed has a master’s degree in social work and was employed for 30 years at an Olympia hospital. She said the CMS auditors “dropped the hatchet” two days ago, saying they’re closing the nursing home because of licensing rules.

“I want these people to look me in the face and see my tears,” she said. “They need to understand all of our stories. The staff are in tears and scared. They are overwhelmed with the idea of people having to leave.”

In her brother’s case, it will be almost impossible to find a new place that accepts Medicaid patients. Woodsun-Reed is worried some residents could wind up as far away as Spokane or Seattle.

“The potential impact on this community is tremendous,” she said. “The layers of devastation are huge for all of us.”

Slaybaugh said it’s unclear how many people would lose their jobs if long-term care goes away. The staff is blended and work in other areas of the hospital.

“We would still have lots of services up and running, but obviously that would take a bulk away from what we’re providing,” he said.

The hospital is arguing with CMS over the new interpretation of the rules in hopes of keeping those older patients. No one from CMS was at the hospital or rally. They left town early, a staffer said, because they reportedly didn’t feel safe.

Lynn Shawley, 73, has lived at the hospital since 2020. She is battling brain cancer and sold her home to privately pay for long-term care in Pomeroy.

“Now they’re trying to kick me out,” Shawley said. “This is my home away from home. My mom entered this nursing home in 2008 and died in February. She was 96, and I don’t know what I would have done if this happened while she was alive. She lived here for 14 years.”

Shawley said she’s looking at places in Iowa, where her son lives. She has to find a nursing home where she has access to cancer treatments.

“My care here has been excellent,” Shawley said. “This is very clean, and they know me, and I know them. I’m really scared to have to go somewhere else. I was born and raised in Pomeroy, so I feel like I’m having to give up everything. I’m not ready to give up my hometown.”

Shawley said she thinks what CMS is doing is totally wrong, and the thought of moving is making her even more ill.

“It made me sick when I heard it, and it gave me the worst stomach ache in the world. This is ridiculous what they’re doing to our small hospitals. It doesn’t make any sense.”

State lawmakers have offered their support and plan to look into the hospital issue, several people said at the rally. No one from the administration attended, but a few employees were there, along with a lot of concerned residents and a few dogs.

The fight isn’t over, officials said, and the hospital is going to bat for the long-term care residents.

“The rules didn’t change,” Slaybaugh said. “CMS changed their interpretation of the rules. There is plenty of language in there that supports us using the swing beds the way we’ve been using them.”

