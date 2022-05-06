ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater County, ID

Commission candidates have similar concerns for Clearwater County

By Kathy Hedberg Of the Tribune
 2 days ago
Clearwater County has two competing issues — keeping up with population growth and maintaining county employees. The two Republican candidates for the District 3 county commission seat have ideas on how to approach those subjects.

Rick Miller, 63, and Ken Harvey, 67, are vying for the seat being vacated by current Commission Chairman Rick Winkel.

Miller, who currently is the county coroner, worked for the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office from 1989 until four years ago, when he retired.

“I pretty much devoted my life to the citizens of Clearwater County and I feel this is a way for me to do what’s best for those citizens,” Miller said.

Although the county struggles with economic problems, people have been moving in lately and Miller said it’s important to keep up the county’s infrastructure to meet the growing population.

“Roads are my priority,” Miller said. “All our roads are deteriorating and we need to find grants or funds to get started working on them. We can’t cure it in one year but we need to start somewhere.”

Miller said as a commissioner, he will look into how such upgrades can be paid for, possibly by applying for grants and other outside funds.

“I just think that there’s money out there and we just have to access it,” he said. “The commissioners used to go out several times a year and drive the county roads (for inspections). I want to see that come back and see what has been done and what needs to be done.”

Miller said the county also needs to find ways to get more people involved as emergency medical technicians. Currently the organization is short-handed to the point “where response times are slowing down because of fewer people involved. So we’ve got to get more people involved with that.”

Harvey is a lifelong Clearwater County resident and recently retired from Potlatch Corp. as a mechanic, welder and machinist. He also is the chairman of the Clearwater County Republican Central Committee.

He’s been involved in the community in various ways and “I’ve attended enough meetings over the years. ... I know what the problems are. I see all the people moving in. We’re going to grow, I just want to grow wisely. I don’t want to be out of control.”

Like Miller, Harvey also expressed concern about improving the county roads. He said the county needs to invest more in its employees by bringing up their wages.

“Over the years (working for the county) always was kind of a prestige office,” Harvey said. “They can’t hardly keep the offices full any more because the wages are so low. There’s a lot of turnover. More people don’t want to work for the wages that the county’s paying and I don’t blame them. We need to look at different options and see if we can get a lot of this through grants” to pay for road upkeep and raising employee wages.

Both Miller and Harvey emphasized they want to be available and easily accessible to the public at all times.

Harvey is married and has one son. Miller is also married and has three children.

No other candidates of any political party have filed to run for the District 3 seat, so the winner between Miller and Harvey of the May 17 primary will be all but assured of victory in the November general election.

Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.

