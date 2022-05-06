Flood Watch issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM Sunday morning through 9 PM Monday, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 225, 229, and 230, which includes the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties A Red Flag Warning is now in effect from 11 AM Sunday morning through 9 PM Monday, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 221...222...226...227 and 228, which includes Fremont, Teller, El Paso and Pueblo Counties A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM Sunday morning through midnight Sunday night, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...223...224...231...232...233 ...234...235...236 and 237, which includes all the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley and all the southeast Colorado Plains east of Interstate 25 A Red Flag Warning is now in effect from 10 AM Monday morning through 9 PM Monday night, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...223...224...231...232...233 ...234...235...236 and 237, which includes all the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley and all the southeast Colorado Plains east of Interstate 25 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...223...224...231...232...233...234 235...236 AND 237 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...223...224...231...232...233...234...235...236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220...223...224...231 232...233...234...235...236 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Timing...Strongest winds will occur during the afternoon and evening hours today, and again Monday. * Relative Humidity...near 5 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.

