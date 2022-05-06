ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, WV

Flood Watch issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 04:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 18:42:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage by Monday morning, May 9. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.6 Sat 8 PM 26.5 23.8 21.1 NEAR CREST
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Western Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures locally as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Virginia, Giles, Craig, Alleghany VA and Bath Counties. In West Virginia, Summers, Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 80 mph expected. * WHERE...Fremont, Teller and El Paso Counties. This is mainly for areas along and west of Interstate 25. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, including travelers on Interstate 25. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds are expected to occur between 3 AM and 8 AM Monday for areas along and west of Interstate 25.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Grafton. Mississippi River at Chester. Mississippi River at Louisiana. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Winfield. Mississippi River at Clarksville. Mississippi River at Mel Price LD. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Louisiana. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, The first quarter mile of Edison Avenue beyond the railroad tracks begins flooding near this height. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Sunday was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Mississippi River Louisiana 15.0 15.4 15.2 14.9 14.6 14.3 14.0
PIKE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
LANE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Lincoln County, Espanola Valley, Estancia Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northwest Highlands; Guadalupe County; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; Santa Fe Metro Area; Southwest Chaves County; Union County; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast, and west central New Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will be common with reduced visibility down to 2 to 5 miles in some locations.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Randolph, Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Randolph; Southeast Pocahontas FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southeast Pocahontas and Northwest Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 101 and 192. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM Sunday morning through 9 PM Monday, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 225, 229, and 230, which includes the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties A Red Flag Warning is now in effect from 11 AM Sunday morning through 9 PM Monday, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 221...222...226...227 and 228, which includes Fremont, Teller, El Paso and Pueblo Counties A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM Sunday morning through midnight Sunday night, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...223...224...231...232...233 ...234...235...236 and 237, which includes all the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley and all the southeast Colorado Plains east of Interstate 25 A Red Flag Warning is now in effect from 10 AM Monday morning through 9 PM Monday night, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...223...224...231...232...233 ...234...235...236 and 237, which includes all the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley and all the southeast Colorado Plains east of Interstate 25 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...223...224...231...232...233...234 235...236 AND 237 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...223...224...231...232...233...234...235...236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220...223...224...231 232...233...234...235...236 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Timing...Strongest winds will occur during the afternoon and evening hours today, and again Monday. * Relative Humidity...near 5 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph expected. * WHERE...Upper Rio Grande Valley and Eastern San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Louis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Meramec River at Fenton. Meramec River at Pacific. Meramec River near Eureka. Meramec River near Arnold. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Meramec River at Fenton. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.9 feet, At this height, the entire boat ramp path at Minnie Ha Ha Park will be submerged. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 23.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Sunday was 23.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Meramec River Fenton 23.0 23.4 23.8 19.7 14.5 12.0 10.4
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Casitas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Casitas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lake Casitas. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chinle Valley, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chinle Valley; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. Localized gusts from 50 to 60 mph are possible for areas immediately east of Flagstaff, including Doney Park and Interstate 40 from mile post 205 to mile post 225. * WHERE...Much of Northern and Central Arizona. * WHEN...From now to 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may reduced visibilities at times near the Grand Canyon and Page.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Perry, Ste. Genevieve by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Perry; Ste. Genevieve The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Grafton. Mississippi River at Chester. Mississippi River at Louisiana. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Winfield. Mississippi River at Clarksville. Mississippi River at Mel Price LD. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Chester. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 32.5 feet, The Road at Fort Gage Farm begins flooding at Menard Correctional Center. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 32.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Sunday was 32.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Mississippi River Chester 27.0 32.1 32.3 32.1 30.9 29.0 27.1
PERRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to between 45 and 55 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust can suddenly and dangerously reduce visibilities to near zero. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds and blowing dust include Highways 14 and 138, especially near the foothills. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

