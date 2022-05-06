Showers and storms start late tonight, linger into Saturday morning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today was warm, breezy, and dry. We topped out in the mid to upper 80s and we are in for a very slow cool down this evening. The evening will be breezy, and muggy with some increasing clouds later tonight.

Late tonight into early tomorrow morning a line of scattered storms will begin to push into Citrus, Hernando, and later Pasco counties. We have a low risk for a severe storm to develop overnight tonight into Saturday morning.

The timing of the scattered storms early Saturday morning.

Early Saturday morning the scattered storms move into Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Northern Polk counties. Late Saturday morning into the mid day the showers and storms move into Manatee, Sarasota, Southern Polk, and Hardee and DeSoto counties. Saturday afternoon the rain will be in Highlands county.

The primary concern with the strongest storms is the possibility for damaging wind gusts, but we cannot rule out an isolated, brief tornado. The rain is much needed and will be fast-moving, so flooding will not be an issue.

It won’t rain all day, but keep an umbrella handy for the few times the showers head your way. Overall, the rain chance is 50%. Some drier air arrives later in the day.

Highs are held into the mid 80s with the extra clouds and showers around. Less rain and a nice breeze expected for Saturday evening, so if you have plans to be at the Tampa Riverfest at sunset or watch the Kentucky Derby, there is less of a chance of rain.

We are only leaving in a small chance of a morning shower on Mother’s Day. Most of the day will be less humid and sunny. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s.

The lower humidity sticks around for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. It will be lovely during the mornings for the beginning of the week, temperatures will be in the cool upper 60s, skies will be clear, and we’ll enjoy the crisp feeling of low humidity.

Some rain returns to the forecast for the end of next week and our humidity begins to creep back up.

