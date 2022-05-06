ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Basingstoke fire: People ignore cordon to film house blaze on phones

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire chief has criticised people who crossed a cordon so they could film a house fire on their phones. Someone also cut off a water supply being used to tackle the blaze in Basingstoke, the...

BBC

Ipswich flats evacuated after fire on fourth floor

Part of a town centre has been shut off due to a fire in a block of flats. Sixteen appliances are at the scene after a fire broke out in the fourth floor of the tower block in Ipswich. It is understood some occupants suffered from smoke inhalation, with the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Dangerous driving arrest after biker dies in five-vehicle crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died in a five-vehicle crash. The collision happened on the A120 near Harwich, between Ramsey and Parkeston, at about 23:00 BST on Friday, Essex Police said. The motorcyclist, aged in his 50s and from Dovercourt, died at...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Redditch factory fire: Severe fire involves oxygen and propane

A Worcestershire factory has been almost completely destroyed by a fire involving oxygen and propane cylinders. At its height more than 50 firefighters were sent to the metal manufacturing business on Padgets Lane in Redditch shortly before 05:00 BST on Friday. Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Leek crash: Appeal after woman dies in Staffordshire Moorlands

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 31-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Leek. The woman, from Cheshire, was found unresponsive inside a white Audi A3 on Macclesfield Road at 03:10 BST, Staffordshire Police said. Paramedics pronounced the woman dead a short time later, the force added. Detectives...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man dies after Warwick flat fire

A man rescued with two others from a flat fire in Warwick has died. Thirty people were evacuated from the block of flats in Friars Street after paramedics, police and fire crews were called at about at 18:30 BST on Wednesday. Friars Street was shut for a time while the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
BBC

Leiland Corkill: Neighbours 'heard child's screams' through walls

Neighbours of a woman accused of murdering a one-year-old baby heard the screams of a child, a jury was told. Laura Castle was trying to adopt Leiland Corkill when he died in January 2021 after suffering brain injuries at her home in Barrow, Cumbria. Mrs Castle, 38, admits manslaughter but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
CBS 58

Sheriff's official: 4 children die in Wisconsin house fire

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in a small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain...
SPARTA, WI
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Forest Lake PD Arrest Boy Accused Of Causing $30K-$50K In Vandalism Damages

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a boy caused tens of thousands of dollars of property damage in a graffiti spree in a Forest Lake neighborhood. According to police, officers on Tuesday were called to a residence near Fenway Avenue North and 206th Street North. There, officers were able to locate – or had victims report – nearly 20 different acts of vandalism within the neighborhood. (credit: Forest Lake PD) The vandalism included spray painting of garage doors, vehicles, glass on homes and playground equipment. Authorities estimate the damage to be in the range of $30,000 to $50,000. After several hours, Forest Lake police arrested a boy in connection to the vandalism. He is in custody and will face charges related to the property damage, police said.
FOREST LAKE, MN

