CINCINNATI — (AP) — Josh VanMeter had just one thought when he suddenly realized the Pittsburgh Pirates needed him as a catcher. “Pure panic,” he said. Forced into an emergency role, VanMeter had a rough time Saturday when he moved from second base for his first try behind the plate since he was a teenager. The Cincinnati Reds took advantage to end a nine-game losing streak, beating the Pirates 9-2 in the opener of a doubleheader.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO