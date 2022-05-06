Transfer news: City set sights on De Jong

FIFA 22's Team of the Season (TOTS) Premier League cards have officially been announced and the latest squad is now out in packs. Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo have been named as the highest rated FIFA 22 TOTS Premier League cards with overall 97 ratings. The next highest cards includes...
Paul Pogba will not make a final decision about his future until the end of the season, when his Manchester United contract expires. Sky Sports News reported last month the France international, who is thought to have played his final game for United as he is out with a calf injury, has not ruled out staying in the Premier League.
Kylian Mbappe is on the brink of signing a two-year contract extension with Paris St-Germain worth £42.5m a year, plus an £85m signing-on fee for the 23-year-old France forward. (Le Parisien - in French, subscription required) However, Mbappe's mother says her son is continuing talks about his future...
Pep Guardiola's side are set for a huge reshuffle in the summer, with multiple outgoings and incomings expected at the Etihad Stadium. One particular area of interest in central midfield, with club captain Fernandinho announcing in a press conference recently that he is set to depart after nearly 10 years of incredible service.
Manchester City are weighing up the possibility of signing Paul Pogba once his contract with rivals Manchester United expires this summer, sources told Rob Dawson of ESPN. The Frenchman, who will be available on a free transfer, is open to the idea of crossing the divide to link up with Pep Guardiola's team, Dawson adds.
MANCHESTER CITY are lining up a sensational move for free agent Paul Pogba this summer. Sunsport revealed City bosses have asked to be kept informed on Pogba’s situation in the coming weeks. The French World Cup winner has turned down all attempts to keep him at Old Trafford and...
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Frustration but no moaning from Jürgen Klopp, even after a title setback for Liverpool. Klopp’s side being held 1-1 by tactically disciplined and defensively robust Tottenham on Saturday handed Manchester City an even greater initiative in the Premier League title race. The damage...
ERIK TEN HAG has suffered a setback in his preparations to take over at Manchester United after his first choice assistant rejected the chance to join him at Old Trafford. Fred Rutten, who worked with Ten Hag at PSV between 2009 and 2012, was reportedly the front runner to become the Dutchman's right hand man at Man Utd.
Manchester City could make a move for Paul Pogba when his contract runs out at Manchester United this summer. City boss Pep Guardiola is looking for central midfield reinforcements given veteran Fernandinho plans to leave the club at the end of the season. City have already ruled themselves out of...
Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker will miss the final three games of Manchester City's season in a major blow to their title race hopes. City moved three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table with a convincing 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta signed a three-year contract extension Friday to stay with the Premier League club through the 2024-25 season. The former Arsenal midfielder has his team on the verge of Champions League qualification for the first time in five years. With four games left, the north London club is in fourth place.
Chelsea and Liverpool transfer target Aurelien Tchouameni has broke silence on his future at Monaco. Tchouameni has been linked with a move to both Chelsea and Arsenal, as reported by RMC Sport. The young Monaco star has been a key player for Monaco this season, who currently sit in second place in Ligue 1.
MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Manchester City started celebrations to mark a decade since its first Premier League title by trying to prevent the sixth success being as tense or dramatic with a rout started and ended by Raheem Sterling. What had been a tight title race is...
Emerson is set to return to Chelsea after his loan spell at Lyon this season, according to reports. The Italian international joined the Ligue 1 side during the summer transfer window on a season-long loan deal, having previously joined the Blues in January 2018. Despite speculation that Lyon would look...
After taking some time to reflect on their disappointing Champions League semi-final defeat on Wednesday, the Premier League champions face the first of their final four league games against Eddie Howe's Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon. A win against the Magpies will see the Blues return to...
Comments / 0