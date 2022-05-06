ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnePlus Nord 2T specifications revealed

By Roland Hutchinson
 2 days ago
It looks like we have some specifications on the new OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone. The device has been listed on a retailer’s website along with some photos and specifications. The new OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone will come with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display that...

