TPC Potomac bit back on Friday, as the weather was the main storyline in the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship. With a steady dose of heavy rain rolling into the area, players struggled to overcome the soggy golf course, luscious rough and the mental strain which inevitably comes with playing in such conditions. The par 70 averaged nearly three strokes over for the day, a far cry from the under-par average it surrendered to players in the opening round.

POTOMAC, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO