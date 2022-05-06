Earnestly awaiting laughs

In a ritzy-looking restaurant, a young woman finds a demonic cherub in her soup, and when the creature steals her uvula and flies away an utterly macabre series of events follows. So begins Takashi Miike’s 2001 horror musical The Happiness of the Katakuris, a film so unapologetically bizarre that it needs to be seen to be believed. This opening sequence, which is animated via delightful claymation, doesn’t really carry over to the rest of the film once it snaps back into live-action, but it certainly sets the tone for the gruesome style that the movie clothes itself in. And it is a gruesome movie, though not in the same way something like the entries in the Saw or Hostel series are.

