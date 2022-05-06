ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai, AK

Earnestly awaiting laughs

By KDLL
kdll.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough “The Importance of Being Earnest” was written more than a century ago and half a world away, it’s still sharp and funny, even in Kenai. The characters, dressed in 19th-century upper-crust British attire, come across as so oblivious and so witty that audiences aren’t sure whether to laugh or...

www.kdll.org

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in May 2022

Netflix has added quite a selection of newer and classic movies to its roster this May. Two Tom Hanks films have made the cut, and should make your to-watch list if you haven’t seen them already, and rom-coms are always a great mood booster. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best new movies on Netflix in May 2022, which includes library titles and a brand new Netflix original that’ll hit the sweet spot for a specific audience. So peruse our selections below to get your viewing plans sorted.
MLB
Decider.com

New Movies on Demand: ‘The Ravine,’ ‘Black Site,’ + More

This week’s new movies on VOD run the gamut, from introspective tragedies to high-octane action thrillers. In The Ravine, Eric Dane and Teri Polo play a couple whose lives are shaken when they learn that their closest friend has killed his family and himself. Based on real-life events, the film focuses on how their family moves on from such a terrible tragedy. On the other hand, Black Site is an action-packed thrill ride that takes place primarily in a CIA bunker where the world’s most volatile criminals are held. Michelle Monaghan stars as a CIA operative tasked with holding a dangerous criminal in her sites, only to have him escape from his cell.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Happiness of the Katakuris' Is the Perfect Musical for Horror Fans

In a ritzy-looking restaurant, a young woman finds a demonic cherub in her soup, and when the creature steals her uvula and flies away an utterly macabre series of events follows. So begins Takashi Miike’s 2001 horror musical The Happiness of the Katakuris, a film so unapologetically bizarre that it needs to be seen to be believed. This opening sequence, which is animated via delightful claymation, doesn’t really carry over to the rest of the film once it snaps back into live-action, but it certainly sets the tone for the gruesome style that the movie clothes itself in. And it is a gruesome movie, though not in the same way something like the entries in the Saw or Hostel series are.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Alaska Entertainment
City
Kenai, AK
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Wilde
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Is Confused Why Hollywood Hasn’t Offered Him Comedies: ‘Where’d That Option Go?’

Click here to read the full article. Sure, there’s “Cage Rage” but where’s the Cage comedy? Screen legend Nicolas Cage revealed that even he is surprised it’s been a minute since his comedic chops have been on the big screen. The “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” actor told the Los Angeles Times that with his decades-spanning career, it’s confusing that there seems to be a drought of comedies in theaters. “I’ve been scratching my head a little bit as to why Hollywood wasn’t offering me comedies anymore,” Cage said. “I had done ‘Raising Arizona’ and ‘Honeymoon in Vegas’ and ‘It Could Happen...
MOVIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Jeff Bridges TV Series Gets June Premiere Date on FX

Jeff Bridges' latest television series is one step closer to hitting the small screen. It was recently announced that The Old Man, an upcoming drama series starring Bridges, will premiere two episodes on FX on June 16th at 10/9pm CT. The series, which will have a total of seven episodes, will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Based Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#The Kenai Performers
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Cancels Sequel To Fan-Favourite Will Smith Movie

Netflix is on something of a cancelling spree at the moment. Earlier this week it emerged that the streaming giant, faced with record subscriber losses, made the decision to cancel a number of high-profile animated projects. It's now being reported that Netflix has also cancelled the sequel to a fan-favourite Will Smith movie.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Failed Samuel L. Jackson Film Lands in Netflix Top 10

Samuel L. Jackson is the box office king but even he has had films that haven't fared well with critics and audiences. Enter the 2007 drama thriller, Cleaner. The Renny Harlin-directed project stars Jackson as a crime scene cleaner who thinks he has become part of a cover-up. The film also stars Ed Harris, Keke Palmer, and Eva Mendes also star. It flopped at the box office, and critics weren't the most receptive. But Netflix viewers enjoy it. The movie is currently No. 4 in the streaming giant's Top 10 list in the U.S.
MOVIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

To save itself, Netflix might have to play nice with an industry it battled for years

Netflix is still reeling from its stock plunge last month after losing subscribers for the first time in more than a decade. To turn the narrative back in its favor, analysts have suggested adding ads and clamping down on password sharing. But one way Netflix can help itself is by allying with an industry that it once was at odds with: movie theaters.
BUSINESS
Popculture

Everything Coming to Disney+ in May 2022

A new month is almost here, and Disney+ subscribers are about to get treated to a list of new titles! As the streamer puts its finishing touches on its April release slate, Disney+ is also looking ahead, releasing its full list of May 2022 titles set to be added to its expanding content catalog, which already includes movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

11 Art-House Films That Best Blur the Line Between Reality and Dreams

Often in mainstream or Hollywood cinema, you are promptly alerted as to when characters are moving between dreams and reality. Traditionally, a ripple effect and a close-up of sleeping eyes might have been the indicator of choice, or maybe even a slow zoom-in on someone as their eyes look distantly away as if daydreaming. In real life, though, these distinctions aren't always this clear, as most of the time, a dream doesn't appear to be a dream while you are in it. If you want to find filmic representation of this, therefore, you usually have to step away from the mainstream and towards the art-house. As if enabling you to vicariously experience the dreams or subconscious of the characters on-screen, these are some particularly dreamy films that aren’t so clear as to whether you're inhabiting a character's conscious, unconscious, or subconscious.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy