ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

German industrial output falls more than expected in March

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSER6_0fUm7okq00
General view of the ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe plant in Duisburg and other industrial facilities located in the Rhine-Ruhr area, seen from the Halde Haniel located in Bottrop, Germany, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - German industrial production fell more than expected in March as pandemic restrictions and war in Ukraine disrupted supply chains, making it difficult to fill orders, official data showed on Friday.

The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output fell 3.9% on the month after a downwardly revised increase of 0.1% in February. A Reuters poll had pointed to a fall of 1.0% in March.

The last time there was a sharper decline was at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis in April 2020, it said.

Commerzbank chief economist Joerg Kraemer said that, due to weakness in industry, the German economy is likely to stagnate in the second quarter, despite easing pandemic restrictions.

"The economic environment remains exceptionally difficult," said LBBW economist Jens-Oliver Niklasch.

On the supply side, high raw material prices and supply chain disruptions are making life difficult for industry, while inflation and the war weigh on the demand side, Niklasch added.

Industry, excluding energy and construction, saw output fall 4.6% in March, according to the statistics office.

Industrial companies received 4.7% fewer orders in March - the sharpest monthly fall since last October - driven mainly by a reduction in orders from abroad. read more

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Rene Wagner; editing by Riham Alkousaa and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Oil falls as demand concerns weigh against tight supply

May 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped at the start of Asian trade on Friday as worries about an economic downturn that could dampen demand for crude vied with concerns over new sanctions from the European Union against Russia, including an embargo on crude oil. Brent futures fell 37 cents,...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Environment#Industrial Production#German#Commerzbank#Lbbw
US News and World Report

OPEC+ Set to Stick to Modest Oil Output Rises Amid Price Rally

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ will likely stick to modest oil output increases on Thursday arguing it is not responsible for geopolitics and supply disruptions while stressing its worries over the demand outlook due to new COVID lockdowns in China. Delegates from the group said OPEC+ was set to agree another...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
Daily Mail

Dollar is king! US currency surges to highest level since 2002 - rising 4.5% this month after Yen drops and Bank of Japan keeps interest rates at rock-bottom levels

The US dollar surged to its highest levels in nearly two decades Thursday as it continues to outperform major rivals such as the yen and the euro, despite the recent revelation the American economy unexpectedly shrank this year for the first time since the pandemic. Against a basket of other...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Europe has just months to replace nearly half its energy supplies by cutting off Russia. It’s not a sure thing at all

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. For two months now, it’s been an awkward, even tragic truth that western Europe is indirectly funding Russia’s war on Ukraine. There’s just no readily available alternative to Russian energy imports for major countries that oppose the war, primarily Germany.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Tesla targets pre-lockdown output in Shanghai by mid-May

SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is aiming to increase output at its Shanghai plant to 2,600 cars a day from May 16, it said in an internal memo seen by Reuters, as it seeks to restore production to levels before the city locked down to control COVID-19. Tesla, which is now only running one shift, plans to add more at its Shanghai plant from May 16 to achieve the goal, the memo reviewed by Reuters showed.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Morning Bid: Sell everything (except the dollar)!

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. When the blue-chip Dow Jones index slides more than 1,000 points on one day, U.S. Treasury yields jump as much as 20 basis points and Britain's pound drops more than 2%, you'd be forgiven for thinking that investors have gone into a sell everything mode.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

425K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy