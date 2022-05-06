Perfect day for a race at MCSP

Saturday, April 23, may have been the perfect day for a race at McCormick’s Creek State Park. With sunny skies, morning temperatures in the 60s, and trees and wildflowers in bloom, runners and walkers took their place at the starting line. There were a record number of 303 race entries for the Friends of McCormick’s Creek 5K Run/Walk. Proceeds from the race are used for park improvements, projects, research and activities, one of the largest being the recent fire tower restoration.

Just 19 minutes and 36 seconds after the starting pistol fired, Caleb Winders crossed the finish line to win the run division of the 2022 Friends of McCormick’s Creek 5K with a pace of 6:18. This certainly wasn’t Caleb’s first time to give it his all in this race. At 6 years old, in 2014, Caleb ran the race with his mother Jennifer Winders turning in an impressive pace of 9:27. Tre’ Bower took second place overall in the run division Saturday with a time of 20:29. Fourteen-year-old Maddie Graber won the 5K run for the women with a time of 21:05. Seasoned runner Jill Vance came in second for the women with a time of 22:18.

Equally impressive were Saturday’s walk division times. Damon Clements finished as the first walker with a time of 31:21. Tina Hall was the first female walker with a time of 32:47. Dan Leach was the second male walker with a time of 34:44 and Natalie Myers was the second female, crossing the finish line in 40:24.

The Friends of McCormick’s Creek would like to thank the staff and management of McCormick’s Creek State Park, the many dedicated race volunteers, and the following sponsors.

Gold Sponsors: Owen County State Bank, Boston Scientific, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance

Silver Sponsors: Green Dental, Hoosier Energy, Sweet Owen Convention & Visitors Bureau

Bronze Sponsors: RE/MAX, Crane Credit Union, The Home Team, Commercial Service, Friends of MYPath, Canyon Inn, Nite Owl Promotions, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, Babbs Supermarket, McDonalds

Planning is already underway for the next Friends of McCormick’s Creek race. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Run to the Creek will offer a 5K walk/run and a 10K run. The start time is 2:00 p.m. and packet pickup begins at 1:00 p.m. This race will utilize a variety of trails and service roads for a scenic and challenging course. Anyone wishing to sponsor the race is asked to contact

. Runners and walkers may register now at https://friendsmccormickscreek.org/fallrace.