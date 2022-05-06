ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

SpaceX Said To Be Planning Starship Test Flight Soon Amid FAA Aproval Delay

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHSzn_0fUm6d0e00

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk-owned SpaceX plans to conduct a test flight for the massive Starship rocket from Texas sometime over the next two months, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing company president Gwynne Shotwell.

What Happened: SpaceX is currently awaiting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to launch the Starship flight.

The FAA last week for the fourth time delayed its environmental review of SpaceX’s Starship rocket program in Texas.

The private space company had last week said it expects to complete that review by the end of this month.

Shotwell did not provide any further details related to the test flight, as per the report.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: Musk about two months ago said Starship’s orbital debut from the Boca Chica launch site in Texas was likely to take place in May.

The billionaire entrepreneur said SpaceX is currently building 39 flight-worthy Raptor 2 engines that will be ready by next month, following which it will take another month to integrate them with the reusable, 400-foot tall Starship rocket.

Musk dreams of colonizing Mars and has been working towards building a rocket that can transport human and commercial cargo to space.

Photo by Jared Krahn on Wikimedia

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Gwynne Shotwell
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starship#Tesla Inc Tsla#Bloomberg News#Wikimedia
TheStreet

Ford Pulls Out All The Stops to Revive a Struggling Brand

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report knows that the top spot in the electric vehicle market seems out of reach right now. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to be increasing its lead and consolidating its domination. Elon Musk's group seems to have better mastered the disruption caused to supply chains, the shortage of chips and the surge in raw materials than its rivals.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Tesla
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy