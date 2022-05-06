ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

QPD Blotter for May 6, 2022

 2 days ago

On 5/03/22, Adrian Herring reported a burglary at 1115 Chestnut. Tools and a ladder were stolen. No Suspects. Wendy...

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
2 injured, 1 seriously, in crash Friday at Hunt Road-Tipton Highway intersection

ADRIAN TWP — Two people were hurt, one with life-threatening injuries, in a multiple-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at the intersection of Hunt Road and Tipton Highway.  Four vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened at 3:20 p.m., according to a news release from the Adrian Township Police Department. Police said the crash happened when a vehicle driven northbound on Tipton Highway by a 62-year-old man from Willis stopped at the stop sign at Hunt Road, but...
