Public Safety

Pinner death: Man charged after fatal stabbing

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been charged with murdering another man who was found stabbed to death in north-west London....

www.bbc.com

BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
The Independent

Man, 50, charged with murder of missing Lancashire mother

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing mother-of-two who was last seen almost a week ago.Katie Kenyon, 33, has not been seen since Friday morning when Lancashire Police believe she travelled in a van from Burnley.Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road in Burnley, was charged on Wednesday with her murder.A man has this evening been charged by detectives with the murder of missing mum of two Katie Kenyon https://t.co/e1IlyOljTF pic.twitter.com/70mxx2Tqkj— Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) April 27, 2022He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Thursday.Ms Kenyon, from Padiham, was last seen at around 9.30am on Friday when it is thought she travelled in a Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of north Lancashire.Police said her family have thanked well wishers for their support, but have asked that people respect their privacy at this time. Read More Calls for Tory MP probed over Commons porn claim to be sacked – live
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
BBC

Eleanor Easey: Father jailed for killing 14-week-old daughter

A father who violently shook his baby daughter to death has been jailed for 14 years for her manslaughter. Christopher Easey, 31, formerly of Norfolk, had denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. His trial heard Eleanor had a brain injury and 31 rib fractures and had been left alone...
The Independent

Man accused of murdering four family members remanded in custody

A man charged with the murder of four family members in a terraced house in south-east London has been remanded into custody.Joshua Jacques, 28, is accused of killing Jamaican-born NHS worker Dolet Hill, 64, and her partner Denton Burke, 58, who were found stabbed at their home in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, on Monday.Ms Hill’s daughter, Tanysha Drummonds, 45, also known as Rachquel and previously named by police as Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, who lived in Kennington, and Ms Drummond’s daughter, Samantha Drummonds, 27, who lived in Forest Hill, also died at the property.Jacques, from south-east London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court wearing a grey tracksuit and his hair in braids on Thursday, facing four counts of murder.He spoke only to confirm his details during the brief hearing before appearing to gesture to a woman in the public gallery as he was led out of the dock.Bereaved family members of the deceased sat in a separate area of the gallery to listen to the hearing.District Judge Daniel Sternberg sent the case to the Old Bailey for a further hearing on 3 May.
Daily Mail

The van used in Burnley 'kidnap' plot: Police issue image of Ford Transit that missing mother, 33, got into with man 'she knew' four days ago - as cops get more time to quiz 50-year-old suspect

This is the van police fear was used to kidnap missing mother Katie Kenyon four days ago, as detectives tonight continued to hold a 50-year-old man over her disappearance. The 33-year-old's Samsung handset stopped ringing just after 2pm after she got into a silver Ford Transit with a man earlier that morning just after 9pm.
NME

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s Kidd Creole jailed for 16 years for fatal stabbing of homeless man

Kidd Creole, a founding member of the pioneering rap group Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for stabbing a homeless man to death. The rapper, real name Nathaniel Glover, was found guilty of manslaughter last month for the death of John Jolly, who was stabbed twice in the chest with a steak knife on a New York City street in August 2017. He died in hospital shortly after.

