ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Coinbase NFT Marketplace Sees Under 150 Users On Day One

By Samyuktha Sriram
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Adtvf_0fUm6F1K00

The widely anticipated launch of Coinbase Global Inc’s COIN NFT marketplace appears to have had an underwhelming first day.

What Happened: According to data from Dune Analytics seen by Decrypt, Coinbase NFT had under 150 users on the first day of being open to the public.

The platform was launched on Wednesday and saw only $75,000 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD traded at the end of the day.

At the time of writing, data from Dune showed that the marketplace had a total of 818 unique buyers and 524 unique sellers. There had been a total of $658,480 worth of ETH traded over a total of 1,642 transactions suggesting that the platform hadn’t yet gained much more traction.

In November, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said he expects the crypto exchange’s NFT business to “be bigger” than its existing trading business that lets users buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

Two weeks after announcing plans to launch an NFT platform, Coinbase had more than 2 million people join the waitlist.

The lack of enthusiasm for Coinbase’s new NFT platform hasn’t deterred users from trading on long-standing counterparts like OpenSea and LooksRare.

Earlier this week, OpenSea hit a record single-day trading volume of $476 million worth of ETH.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ETH was trading at $2,740, down 6.65% over 24 hours. Coinbase shares closed 12.22% lower on Thursday at $114.25 per share.

Photo courtesy: Coinbase

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

3 reasons cryptocurrency prices are tumbling

Bitcoin continued its slide this week, falling losing nearly 9% on Thursday and Friday amid a broader selloff in financial markets. The cryptocurrency traded Friday at just under $36,000 and is down 18% over the last month, according to Coinbase. Other major digital currencies have also pulled back sharply. Here's what experts say is weighing on cryptos.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Trading#Coinbase Nft Marketplace#Coinbase Global Inc#Coin Nft#Dune Analytics#Decrypt#Ethereum Eth Usd#Bitcoin Btc Usd#Dogecoin Doge Usd
dailyhodl.com

$1,200,000,000 in Bitcoin Moved Out of Coinbase in Massive Daily Outflow, According to CryptoQuant CEO – Here’s Who Is Accumulating BTC

The CEO of leading on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant is revealing a massive outflow of Bitcoin (BTC) from US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Ki Young Ju tells his 289,600 Twitter followers that 30,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.21 billion were transferred from the coffers of Coinbase on Friday. “30,000 BTC flowed out from...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
CNBC

Crypto prices rebound and Solana's co-founder thinks bitcoin needs proof of stake: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko speaks with CNBC's Kate Rooney about the platform's development, the token's price swings and whether bitcoin should adopt the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
MARKETS
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Higher: Are Cryptos About To Shrug Off Fed's Expected Rate Hike?

Majority expect markets to "nuke" in coming week, but rate hike may already have been priced in - analyst. Bitcoin continues to face resistance at the $40,000 mark and failed to cross the level over the weekend. At press time, on Sunday evening, the apex coin traded higher over 24 hours as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.2% to $1.75 trillion.​​
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

2 Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrencies That Could Soar

The Sandbox is tapping into the massive opportunity in blockchain-based metaverse development. Elrond aims to disrupt the market for decentralized applications. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Benzinga

2,739 Bitcoin Was Just Transferred From Binance To Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just transferred $106,828,911 worth of Bitcoin off Binance, and the investor then sent these funds to Coinbase. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Algorand (ALGO) Founder Makes 10-Year Prediction On Crypto Markets: Report

The founder of Ethereum challenger Algorand (ALGO) says that crypto assets with one key feature will survive into the next decade as blockchains become mainstream tools used by traditional financial institutions. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Silvio Micali, a professor of computer science and cryptography at...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy