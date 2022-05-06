Two-way star Thomas powers Ellington baseball past SMSA

Buy Now Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Tolland High. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

Cam Thomas put his two-way prowess on full display Thursday.

The Ellington High junior allowed one run over six innings and launched a three-run home run to lead the Knights to a 9-2 victory over visiting SMSA in NCCC play.

Thomas surrendered five hits and struck out five. His homer in the bottom of the first gave Ellington a 3-0 lead.

The Knights (8-3) plated three runs in the second, highlighted by back-to-back RBI doubles from Cody Murphy and Evan Robbins. The hosts tacked on three runs in the fifth, the big blow coming on Ryan Delaney’s two-run double.

Dylan Jackson had two hits for the Tigers (7-6). Dylan Kolakowski took the loss.

Ellington visits Stafford today.

SOMERS 7, COVENTRY 5. Alex Grenier hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning as host Somers earned the victory in a game that did not count toward the conference standings.

Coventry (9-4) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first but Somers (9-3) responded with seven unanswered to take a 7-2 advantage into the sixth.

The Patriots plated three runs in the sixth to pull within two but Kaede Wood entered in relief and collected the final six outs to close out the Spartans victory.

The two teams will square off again today in a conference game in Coventry.

CHENEY TECH 17, PRINCE TECH 2. Elias Martinez produced two hits and four RBIs as visiting Cheney Tech cruised to a CTC victory at Hyland Park.

Andrew Alexander, Sean Conley, and Ben Schaefer drove in one run apiece for the Beavers (6-8). Alexander also picked up the win. The freshman went four innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out four and walking one.

Xavier Rodriguez took the loss for Prince Tech (1-10). The sophomore struck out five.

Cheney Tech hosts Abbott Tech Monday.

BERLIN 5, ENFIELD 4. Host Berlin scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to erase a four-run deficit and earn a CCC interdivisional victory at Sage Park.

Enfield (6-5) scored two runs in the third, one in the fourth and one in the sixth to carry a four-run advantage into the final frame.

Kyle Hyde drove in two runs for the Red Coats (5-8). Toby Lavender and Jamie Palmese each added one RBI.

Garrett Fallon earned the win. The senior went the distance, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out four and walking two.

Reliever Chris Seile took the loss. The senior allowed one run on two hits in Ï of an inning. Starter Braiden Alaimo surrendered four runs (three earned) on five hits in six innings of work. The junior struck out two and walked three.

Enfield hosts Glastonbury Monday.

WETHERSFIELD 14, E. HARTFORD 12. Visiting Wethersfield scored 14 runs in the final four innings, including six in the top of the seventh, to erase an eight-run deficit and notch a CCC interdivisional victory at McKenna Field.

East Hartford (3-8) scored four runs in the first and four in the third to jump out to an 8-0 lead. But Wethersfield (8-2) answered with one run in the fourth, three in the fifth, and four in the sixth to tie it.

The Hornets plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth to retake the lead but Wethersfield countered with a six-run seventh to surge ahead 14-10.

East Hartford scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Jadis Vega took the loss for the Hornets, who visit Windsor today.

N.W. CATHOLIC 8. TOLLAND 6. Tyler Worley went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to propel visiting Northwest Catholic to a CCC interdivisional victory.

Adam Pivacek drove in three runs for the Eagles (8-5). Josh Kleinberg took the loss. Northwest Catholic is 6-6.

Tolland visits RHAM Wednesday.