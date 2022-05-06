ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington, CT

Two-way star Thomas powers Ellington baseball past SMSA

By Journal Inquirer staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpPgJ_0fUm4jNQ00
Buy Now Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Tolland High. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

Cam Thomas put his two-way prowess on full display Thursday.

The Ellington High junior allowed one run over six innings and launched a three-run home run to lead the Knights to a 9-2 victory over visiting SMSA in NCCC play.

Thomas surrendered five hits and struck out five. His homer in the bottom of the first gave Ellington a 3-0 lead.

The Knights (8-3) plated three runs in the second, highlighted by back-to-back RBI doubles from Cody Murphy and Evan Robbins. The hosts tacked on three runs in the fifth, the big blow coming on Ryan Delaney’s two-run double.

Dylan Jackson had two hits for the Tigers (7-6). Dylan Kolakowski took the loss.

Ellington visits Stafford today.

SOMERS 7, COVENTRY 5. Alex Grenier hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning as host Somers earned the victory in a game that did not count toward the conference standings.

Coventry (9-4) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first but Somers (9-3) responded with seven unanswered to take a 7-2 advantage into the sixth.

The Patriots plated three runs in the sixth to pull within two but Kaede Wood entered in relief and collected the final six outs to close out the Spartans victory.

The two teams will square off again today in a conference game in Coventry.

CHENEY TECH 17, PRINCE TECH 2. Elias Martinez produced two hits and four RBIs as visiting Cheney Tech cruised to a CTC victory at Hyland Park.

Andrew Alexander, Sean Conley, and Ben Schaefer drove in one run apiece for the Beavers (6-8). Alexander also picked up the win. The freshman went four innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out four and walking one.

Xavier Rodriguez took the loss for Prince Tech (1-10). The sophomore struck out five.

Cheney Tech hosts Abbott Tech Monday.

BERLIN 5, ENFIELD 4. Host Berlin scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to erase a four-run deficit and earn a CCC interdivisional victory at Sage Park.

Enfield (6-5) scored two runs in the third, one in the fourth and one in the sixth to carry a four-run advantage into the final frame.

Kyle Hyde drove in two runs for the Red Coats (5-8). Toby Lavender and Jamie Palmese each added one RBI.

Garrett Fallon earned the win. The senior went the distance, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out four and walking two.

Reliever Chris Seile took the loss. The senior allowed one run on two hits in Ï of an inning. Starter Braiden Alaimo surrendered four runs (three earned) on five hits in six innings of work. The junior struck out two and walked three.

Enfield hosts Glastonbury Monday.

WETHERSFIELD 14, E. HARTFORD 12. Visiting Wethersfield scored 14 runs in the final four innings, including six in the top of the seventh, to erase an eight-run deficit and notch a CCC interdivisional victory at McKenna Field.

East Hartford (3-8) scored four runs in the first and four in the third to jump out to an 8-0 lead. But Wethersfield (8-2) answered with one run in the fourth, three in the fifth, and four in the sixth to tie it.

The Hornets plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth to retake the lead but Wethersfield countered with a six-run seventh to surge ahead 14-10.

East Hartford scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Jadis Vega took the loss for the Hornets, who visit Windsor today.

N.W. CATHOLIC 8. TOLLAND 6. Tyler Worley went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to propel visiting Northwest Catholic to a CCC interdivisional victory.

Adam Pivacek drove in three runs for the Eagles (8-5). Josh Kleinberg took the loss. Northwest Catholic is 6-6.

Tolland visits RHAM Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

Golf: Tolland freshman Cunningham getting into the swing of things

COVENTRY — Sophia Cunningham decided three years ago to go from the diamond to the rough. The Tolland High freshman has been in the swing of things since. “I got into golf because softball didn’t work out too great for me,” Cunningham said with a smile after a recent match at the Eagles’ home course, Twin Hills Country Club. “I did a camp for golf and just fell in love with it there. I enjoyed how good it made me feel when I hit a good shot. I wanted to see how far I could go with it.”
TOLLAND, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
City
Berlin, CT
City
Wethersfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Ellington, CT
Education
Ellington, CT
Sports
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Wethersfield, CT
Education
Wethersfield, CT
Sports
City
Ellington, CT
92.9 The Ticket

Bangor Baseball Remains Unbeaten Beat Mt. Ararat 10-0 Friday

The Bangor Rams remained unbeaten, beating Mt. Ararat 10-0 on the road on Friday afternoon, May 6th, as Colton Trisch tossed a 1-hitter and went 2-3 from the plate. Trish struck out 10, and allowed just 1 run, pitching 6.0 innings. The game was called after 6 innings because of the 10-run rule. Meanwhile at the plate he had a triple and drove in a run.
BANGOR, ME
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh softball team hands Boston U. first Patriot League loss

BOSTON, Mass. - The Lehigh softball team defeated Boston University 3-0 in the nightcap of a doubleheader to end the Terriers win streak at 27. After dropping the opening game 4-0, the Mountain Hawks got a three-run home run from Rory Dudley in the second inning for all the scoring in the game. It was the first loss for Boston University (38-14, 16-1) since a 5-2 setback to Nebraska in mid-March.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Delaney
Person
Homer
Westerly Sun

Softball: Valentini pitches, hits Westerly past EWG

WESTERLY — Sophia Valentini had a big day in the pitcher's circle and at the plate as Westerly High topped Exeter-West Greenwich, 6-3, in a Division II softball game on Friday. Valentini, a sophomore, allowed zero earned runs on three hits. She struck out 13 and walked three. "Her...
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Boys indoor track: All-Staters Mooney, Gruczka highlight an outstanding Stonington season

STONINGTON — Stonington High juniors Josh Mooney and Ryan Gruczka embodied the distinction of "Comeback Player of the Year" this winter. After they both suffered season-ending predicaments in their respective fall sports — Mooney a concussion in football, Gruczka collapsing from dehydration near the end of a championship cross country race — each bounced back to earn All-State honors and more during the indoor track season.
STONINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Football Player At Sacred Heart University Killed In Crash

Magnetic. Charismatic. Larger than life. That was Cyrenius "Cy" Menard, those who knew him say. The 19-year-old football player at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield died when he was ejected in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Bergen County, New Jersey in the southbound lanes of Route 17 in Saddle River late Friday morning, May 6.
FAIRFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smsa#Knights#Nccc#Tigers#Coventry#Patriots#Spartans#Cheney Tech#Ctc
New Britain Herald

Bristol Central baseball gets mercy rule victory over New Britain

BRISTOL – The Bristol Central bats came alive in a 10-0 victory over New Britain Thursday at Muzzy Field. The teams played for five innings before the mercy rule brought the game to an early end. New Britain showed promise early with its leadoff batter Elian Collado reaching first...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ellington takes control of NCCC baseball race

STAFFORD — Ellington High baseball coach Jim Pointek made sure his players took a look at the NCCC standings before their game against Stafford Friday. He wanted to make sure they understood what was at stake when they took the field at the Arute Athletic Complex. Ellington entered the...
ELLINGTON, CT
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Shuts Out Hermon 10-0 in 5 Innings

The Ellsworth Eagles beat the Hermon Hawks 10-0 in 5 innings (10-run rule) on Thursday, May 5th in Hermon. Ellsworth's David Baugh hit a 2-run homer in the top of the 4th inning. Craig Burnett was on the mound for Ellsworth. He threw a complete game, limiting the Hawks to...
ELLSWORTH, ME
FingerLakes1.com

St. Joseph’s ends Hobart lacrosse season with 14-7 win in NEC title game

Hobart College attackman Derrek Madonna scored four goals, but nationally-ranked Saint Joseph’s University rode a hot goalie to a 14-7 victory in the Northeast Conference Championship game. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak by the Statesmen, who end the year with a 7-6 overall record, while the Hawks earned their first league championship, improving to 14-3.
GENEVA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Hartford Courant

After a decade, Manchester’s Steve Gates is still pushing for an indoor sports facility in town

Steve Gates has run marathons. He’s run the Manchester Road Race 52 times. He knows the power of persistence. Over a decade ago, Gates had an idea for a community indoor sports facility in Manchester similar to the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven, which hosts indoor track meets, wrestling championships, basketball games and other high school and youth sports events. Since then there ...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
376
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy