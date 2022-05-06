ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros host the Tigers, aim to continue home win streak

 2 days ago
Detroit Tigers (8-16, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (15-11, second in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, six strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (1-1, 4.15 ERA, .97 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -197, Tigers +167; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Detroit Tigers.

Houston is 15-11 overall and 6-4 in home games. The Astros have a 6-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit is 8-16 overall and 5-9 in home games. The Tigers are 0-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with eight home runs while slugging .627. Kyle Tucker is 13-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Javier Baez has four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI for the Tigers. Jeimer Candelario is 8-for-31 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .235 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .222 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

