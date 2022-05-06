ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese Lockdowns Weigh Heavily on Adidas’ First Quarter Results

By Cathrin Schaer
 2 days ago
Once seen as Adidas ’s best opportunity for growth, the China business is weighing on the numbers: Net sales rose 0.6 percent to 5.3 billion euros in the first quarter.

Stripping out the impact of currencies, the company said revenues fell 3 percent.

The slowdown had been expected. The last quarter of 2021 brought a similar dip and Adidas had forecast a mid-single digit decline in revenues for Q1 in 2022.

Besides ongoing COVID-19 related lockdowns and a consumer boycott in China, the German brand was still working through supply-chain issues, lockdowns in its main manufacturing hubs in Vietnam late last year, and freight problems.

However, the company should return to growth in Q2, Adidas chief executive officer, Kasper Rorsted, said in a statement, despite expecting “the challenging market environment in Greater China to continue.”

Order books are full, the Adidas boss continued, and the brand has “strong double-digit growth in the vast majority of our markets.”

Adidas has three main markets – Europe, America and China – and until recently, each brought in roughly a third of the brand’s revenues.

In Q1, revenues from Greater China fell 34.6 percent to bring in 1 billion, and revenues in the rest of Asia Pacific dropped 15.7 percent to make 506 million euros.

Other territories were healthier.

In the Europe, Middle East and Africa territory, Adidas brought in 1.93 billion euros, reflecting growth of 9.1 percent. In North America, Adidas revenues grew 12.8 percent to hit 1.4 billion euros.

Increases in these markets were more in line with what Adidas experienced between 2015 and 2020, when it has averaged around 13 percent growth annually. The company emphasized that income from the markets that saw increases now make up around 80 percent of its business. And recently market analysts from the likes of Credit Suisse and Baader Bank have expressed concern that Adidas’ China business might never return to previous form.

EBIT fell 38.5 percent to 437 million.

Despite the decreases, Adidas sales figures actually slightly outpaced market expectations. Analysts had predicted, on average, operating profit of 395.5 million euros and sales of 5.22 billion euros this quarter.

Adidas confirmed its guidance for the year, although the company cautioned that this would now be at the lower end of what it had predicted. Revenues should still grow by between 11 and 13 percent over the full year, it said.

