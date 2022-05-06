This 1939 'Detective Comics' Issue #27 Has Already Received a $900,000 USD Bid

The Dark Crisis is upon us – in the best way possible. DC Comics announced today that one of its most anticipated stories will be accompanied by several treats to fans, retailers, and an homage to Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline. Celebrations include freebies, special editions, return of DC comics’ legendary artists and a breakdown of what we can expect to get in the coming months. Dark Crisis is a celebratory event that will spread across seven issues, and it chronicles an epic event set in motion after the “death” of the Justice League, and the heroes from Earth-0 who band together to continue protecting the planet from supervillain Pariah.
