Pagani C10 spy shots: Huayra successor finally spotted

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePagani's replacement for the Huayra supercar has been spotted just months out from its debut. The new car is code-named the C10 (the Huayra was the C9), and it's due for a reveal around mid-2022, with the debut to take place at the Leonardo da Vinci museum in Milan, Italy. Deliveries...

www.motorauthority.com

Comments / 1

