Tumwater, WA

COVID-19: Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0fUm0t6I00 The U.S. reported over 393,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 3, bringing the total count to more than 80.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 986,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.9 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 20.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA metro area consists of just Thurston County. As of May 3, there were 17,101.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Olympia residents, the eighth lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,960.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 per 100,000 residents
14740 Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA 265,882 40,344 15,173.6 338 127.1
36500 Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA 279,711 47,835 17,101.6 412 147.3
13380 Bellingham, WA 220,821 38,378 17,379.7 298 135.0
34580 Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA 125,612 22,351 17,793.7 204 162.4
42660 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 3,871,323 745,338 19,252.8 5,274 136.2
31020 Longview, WA 106,778 23,079 21,614.0 347 325.0
44060 Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA 550,160 133,263 24,222.6 1,515 275.4
47460 Walla Walla, WA 60,365 15,397 25,506.5 140 231.9
48300 Wenatchee, WA 118,252 31,374 26,531.5 231 195.3
49420 Yakima, WA 249,697 72,085 28,869.0 788 315.6
28420 Kennewick-Richland, WA 289,527 85,282 29,455.6 682 235.6

