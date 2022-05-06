ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Nonprofit's event space embroils Oregon gubernatorial candidates

By Raymond Rendleman
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FyVWu_0fUm0n3A00 Attorney general says tax-exempt group typically can provide venue for in-kind contributions, as long as third party is hosting

This spring's series of campaign events benefiting only one political party at a property owned by a federally registered nonprofit organization has raised statewide concerns about the role of tax-exempt groups in Oregon's primary election.

Nonprofit organization Clackamas County Historical Society's Tumwater Ballroom has hosted dozens of Republican candidates this year, including a gubernatorial debate involving a reported physical altercation , through its contract with Alimenti Event Services. Not a single Democrat has rented the room during the current campaign cycle.

According to reports submitted to state officials, Alimenti Event Services this spring directly provided a $4,500 in-kind contribution to a Republican candidate for governor, along with a $3,250 contribution to a Republican candidate and Proud Boys leader for House District 40.

Alimenti, which leases its property from the tax-exempt Clackamas County Historical Society, has only ever provided one in-kind donation to a Democratic campaign event, $800 in 2017.

Historical Society officials are in the process of drafting more stringent inclusion and nondiscrimination policies, a CCHS spokesperson said in response to the political events.

"CCHS wants all members of the community to feel welcome in our spaces," said Waldo McGinnis, marketing director of the historical society.

Meanwhile, CCHS is distancing itself from the organizer of the events during this year's primary election season.

"We do not endorse any event, political or nonpolitical, that is held in the Tumwater Ballroom," McGinnis said. "Furthermore we do not support or endorse the actions of Alimenti Event Services LLC, their representatives, or individuals associated with AES."

Alimenti Event Services owner Darrell Hames, who is a registered Republican living in Milwaukie, said that he has not been giving any preferential treatment to candidates. He declined to release his invoices to Pamplin Media Group, but he said rental rates vary depending on the size of the event, and rates also increase on especially popular Saturdays.

"Pretty much every candidate gets the same rate, and I try to be consistent for Democrats and Republicans," Hames said.

Hames said that he has hosted weddings recently for gay couples, along with a recent Muslim wedding.

"We rent the ballroom to anyone who wants to rent the ballroom within reason," he said.

Hames had tentatively scheduled Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, for an Oregon Senate campaign kickoff on May 12, but Meek decided to hold his event at the Ainsworth House instead after hearing from concerned constituents.

Republican candidates this year have paid Hames $200, with the rest of the daily charge being covered by in-kind contributions. Meek said Hames was proposing to charge $1,400 for the ballroom, but Meek had no way of knowing if it was a fair quote due to the various factors involved such as the date and size of the event.

"Because our supporters were a little concerned about hosting an event there, we decided to relocate it because we didn't want any cloud of controversy surrounding it," Meek said.

Nonprofit as 'independent entity'

Hames has declined requests to denounce his support for a candidate who helps lead a hate group, as identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center and National Public Broadcasting.

"They call me a homophobe and a transphobe, which is ridiculous because I have gay people on staff," he said. "A lot of people have felt that by intimating me and the board of the historical society, they can prevent me from hosting certain types of events."

CCHS board member Cherie Kennemer said she had never seen Hames act in a partisan fashion during his many years of leasing the Tumwater Room from the historical society. Kennemer's husband is Sen. Bill Kennemer, R-Canby, who is running against Meek in November and received a $2,000 in-kind contribution from the Oregon Restaurant Political Action Committee for a Tumwater event, but no contribution from Hames directly.

"We had an attorney review our contract to make sure that the historical society is seen as an independent entity and has nothing to do with the operations of the Tumwater Ballroom," she said.

Oregon's attorney general backs up the legal theory used by CCHS's attorney but declined to comment on the case directly. IRS regulations restrict IRS 501(c)(3) organizations from certain types of political activity, but the regulations seem to stop short of preventing such a nonprofit from leasing its property to another group that in turn provides preferential treatment and/or discounted rentals to certain political candidates and causes.

There is no specific restriction in state law, although Oregon Department of Justice officials generally take the position that the directors of an IRS 501(c)(3) organization have an obligation to follow IRS requirements.

"We are generally not able to comment on specific situations, but if an IRS 501(c)(3) organization is renting space to another entity and that entity makes in-kind or other contributions to a political candidate, those contributions would not generally be attributed to the nonprofit," said Kristina Edmunson, spokesperson for Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

Tax deductions benefit Proud Boys leader?

By following the money, it's possible to demonstrate that members of the public recently provided tax-deductible funding that indirectly benefited Proud Boys leader Dan Tooze and other Republican candidates in Oregon's May 17 election.

Clackamas County citizens at large recently stepped up to help the historical society continue to host events in the Tumwater Ballroom, which in turn provided in-kind donations to these candidates.

In 2020, the Clackamas County Historical Society's third-floor HVAC system failed, making events impossible in CCHS's Tumwater Ballroom.

Luckily, according to McGinnis, the Clackamas County community pulled through to donate 27% of the total goal of $143,000, or a little over $38,000, which CCHS used as a downpayment to secure a loan to cover the cost of installing the new HVAC system in May 2021.

"We rely heavily on these events to provide the means to meet our mission," the historical society's director said in a fundraising plea.

Federal filings show that CCHS received nearly $64,000 in revenue from rentals in the tax years ending June 30, 2018 and 2019, over 50% of the historical society's income revenue generated for those fiscal years. Due to COVID restrictions and HVAC issues, this revenue fell to $57,599 for 2020 and $23,134 for 2021, but was expected to increase for the current fiscal year.

Jenna Barganski, who was CCHS executive director at the time, said she was "concerned" about a booking for Tooze, who had been banned from renting Oregon City parks facilities after a riot last summer. Barganski said in March she questioned Hames over the scheduled Tooze event, and Hames apparently assured her that no such event would take place.

As Barganski took steps to make sure similar bookings "won't happen again," state campaign filings show that the Tooze event took place on April 15 as scheduled.

"In the days and weeks both preceding and following April 15, CCHS staff were repeatedly informed that the event was canceled," McGinnis said.

Hames acknowledged that the Tooze event took place, but he claimed that the real issue was harassment over holding the event. He also admitted to attempting to cover up Tooze's involvement in the campaign rally by calling it a "Democratic Party Freedom Event" and then editing his Facebook post to call it a "Linda Neace Freedom Event," referring to a former Gladstone councilor and former president of the Oregon Federation of Republican Women.

"We put it down as a Linda Neace event because we were getting so much harassment," Hames said. "The museum director was especially targeted with hateful telephone calls and threats and recently left her position due to the harassment."

Barganski's decision to leave the director's position was made prior to the Tooze controversy, museum officials said.

"Over the past four-plus years I've developed a deep appreciation for the rich history and cultural significance of my surroundings and for the people who work to interpret and promote it. Thank you for all your help and support along the way," she wrote in her resignation letter.

When asked if he had seen Barganski's resignation letter, Hames wrote back, "I do not have a copy of Jenna's resignation letter. Just a conversation from a board member that stated the 'nonprofit work was not fulfilling for her and the threats from the Gladstone Voices group was the last straw.'"

Gladstone Voices is a Facebook group that has been trying to bring attention to activities at the historical society, among other causes in Clackamas County. This group was pleased when Barganski announced that the Tooze event had been canceled.

"While it is true that CCHS staff were verbally harassed via telephone, it was by an individual who was angered over the cancellation of the aforementioned event, and who was not, to our knowledge, affiliated with the group Mr. Hames mentioned," McGinnis said. "Our mission is to preserve and interpret the history of Clackamas County to enrich the lives of current and future generations, a mission we wish to pursue to the benefit of all, including members of the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities. We as a staff and board have strived to make our museum inclusive and welcoming and, no matter the circumstances, we will continue to do so."

Happyrock Coffee owner Lisa Halcom, who identifies as a queer Gladstone resident, said her intention in posting Barganski's and Hames' emails to Gladstone Voices was to bring attention to how the community was misled.

"When hate groups are in town it becomes inherently unsafe for marginalized community members," she said. "Some people act like getting along means marginalized people needing to be quiet when people who want to hurt them are around. That is like telling people shut up and get along with their abuser. Being part of a hate group is abusive."

When Halcom posted a negative review of Hames' business online, he wrote her asking to work together to defeat hate, while threatening legal action if she didn't withdraw the review. Halcom declined to remove the review, saying she was aware of her legal rights to identify the Proud Boys as a hate group.

"If people were trying to get along, there wouldn't be any hate groups," she said.

Hames said that he's still considering his legal options for protecting his business interests.

"I have talked with a few attorneys and discussed the options we can do; I have not pursued legal action at this time," he said.

Political events held in the Tumwater Ballroom this year include:

Jan. 27 - Republican gubernatorial debate

Feb. 19 - Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Thielman

March 5 - Clackamas County candidate Dana Hindman-Allen, campaigning with Thielman and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ibrahim Taher.

April 3 — Thielman campaign event

April 15 — Proud Boys leader and Republican state representative candidate Dan Tooze

April 20 - Sen. Bill Kennemer, R-Canby, reelection campaign kickoff

April 21 - Parents Rights in Education meeting to announce endorsements of Thielman, U.S. congressional candidate Angela Plowhead, and Republican state representative candidates James Heib and Gabriel Buehler

April 30 - Restore Oregon awards banquet for Republican gubernatorial candidate Kerry McQuisten, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Sam Palmer, Republican state representative candidate Drew Layda and National Rifle Association board member Willes Lee.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Central Oregonian

Democratic governor candidates participate in forum

Party activists gather at Sunriver with ballots in the mail ahead of the May 17 primary election.The Democratic Party of Oregon hosted a live forum in Sunriver on Sunday, where three Democratic candidates running for governor answered a series of questions ranging from how each candidate would deal with homelessness, equity, education reform in the wake of COVID-19, campaign finance laws and bridging the divide between rural and urban Oregonians. The forum came at the tail end of the Oregon Summit, an annual gathering of the Democratic Party of Oregon that started Friday. Former House Speaker Tina Kotek, state Treasurer...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Two GOP forums set for those seeking to be Oregon governor

Recent poll shows most Republicans have not yet selected candidates for the May primary. For Oregon Republicans still uncertain about who to back for governor — and that's most of them — Thursday, April 28, will offer a chance for some comparison shopping, with two key forums on tap. At 7 p.m. KOIN 6 News and its media partner Pamplin Media Group will co-host an evening debate featuring four leading GOP gubernatorial hopefuls: Christine Drazan, Bud Pierce, Stan Pulliam and Bob Tiernan. The candidates for the debate were selected based on criteria set forth by Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, KOIN 6's parent company, which included the results of a recent poll by Nelson Research showing two-thirds of Republicans are still undecided. That same day, over the lunch hour, PMG is hosting a one-hour livestream candidate forum featuring four other candidates, Bridget Barton, Jessica Gomez, Nick Hess, Kerry McQuisten and Marc Thielman. The livestream will be accessible from PortlandTribune.com and on YouTube. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

GOP wraps up conference, Democrats to meet

Major parties meet, hear debates and take straw polls ahead of the May 17 primary election.There's political movement in the mountains this week. Republicans are heading out from the shadow of Mount Hood, while Democrats make the trek east of the Cascades to Sunriver. As Republicans concluded the Dorchester Conference near Mt. Hood last weekend, Democrats are heading to their own conference, the Oregon Summit at the Sunriver Resort that starts Friday, April 29. GOP picks from full field of candidates Informal straw polls taken of GOP attendees at the Dorchester Conference showed they favor former Happy Valley Mayor Lori...
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

Poll: Drazan tops list of Republicans for Oregon governor

More than 25% still undecided, but former House leader emerges from 19-candidate field with 19% of sample.According to a new poll, Christine Drazan has emerged as the leader of a 19-candidate field seeking the Republican nomination for governor. The survey was conducted by Nelson Research of Salem, which conducted a similar poll a few weeks ago. Although Drazan was second then, "undecided" led with 67.9%. Though 27.4% of the current sample of 514 Republican voters said they were still undecided, Drazan now leads the field with 18.9%, followed by Bob Tiernan at 14% and Bud Pierce at 9.5%. Three others...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
County
Clackamas County, OR
City
Milwaukie, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Central Oregonian

Timber baron contributes against Oregon Democrats

Archie Aldis 'Red' Emmerson is the largest landowner in the county and supports non-affiliated Betsy Johnson for governor.A California timber baron who is the nation's largest landowner has jumped into Oregon politics with big contributions to campaigns seeking to wrest control of state government from Democrats. Sierra Pacific Industries contributed $200,000 on April 4 to Betsy Johnson, the former Democratic state senator from Scappoose, who is running as an unaffiliated candidate for governor. It's the third largest single contribution that makes up the more than $6.2 million Johnson has raised since the beginning of January 2021. The company also gave...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

2022 primary election one-month reality check

The 2022 campaigns are heating up with one month to go before the May 17 primary.The official May 17 primary day for Oregon is a month away. But with ballots appearing in mailboxes over the next two weeks, the timeline for campaigns to make their case is even shorter. "Primary month" Texas had its primary March 1. Oregon's is officially on May 17, tied for fifth earliest among the states. But Oregon's primary "election day" is more like a "primary month." The state's vote-by-mail system will start sending ballots to voters on April 28. Most will be returned well...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization#Republican#Alimenti Event Services#House#Democratic
Portland Tribune

Many Central Oregonians still waiting for rental assistance

Nearly 5,000 households from the region have applied for emergency aid to pay their rent. Nearly 5,000 Central Oregon households have applied for emergency rental assistance, according to the latest state figures, and more than half of them are still waiting.Â. The Housing and Community Services Department said that as...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Ballots should arrive in Crook County this week

Election Day is May 17, and Crook County voters can expect a full ballot and a change to how late mailed ballots will be expected.Ballots should be arriving in most mailboxes of Crook County voters this week, as the primary election nears. Election Day is May 17, and local voters will cast votes to determine a three-way Crook County Commissioner race and the fate of a local school bond measure. In addition, voters will decide who wins the Republican and Democratic Party nominations for Oregon's U.S. Senator and Second Congressional District Representative as well as Oregon Governor. County candidates on...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Wildfire Crisis Strategy dollars provided to Central Oregonian

Deschutes National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland expects to receive $4.5 million in fundingThe Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced 10 initial landscapes to receive $131 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) investment to begin implementation of the Wildfire Crisis Strategy in 2022. One of those landscapes is Central Oregon. The Central Oregon landscape covers state, private and federal lands on the east side of the Cascades. One of the reasons Central Oregon was chosen is because of its history with collaboration and national leadership in implementing the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration program, Joint Chief's Projects...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Election heats up as ballots go out and ads go up

The state primary election will set up the races for the Nov. 8 general election.Many Oregonians will have a possible attention grabber in the mailbox within days: their ballot. Wednesday is when the first ballots will go in the mail for the May 17 primary election, a process that must be completed no later than May 3. Ballots cast could be coming back to county clerks as early as this weekend. "Things are heating up — it's exciting that after so many months, people will get to vote," said Jessica LaVigne, campaign manager for Tobias Read, the state treasurer running...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
IRS
Portland Tribune

Full Access High Desert focuses on empowerment and strengths

Full Access High Desert serves approximately 390 individuals in Central Oregon- Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, and Lake counties, and has provided case management to adults (18+) with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 2002. Helping all individuals to thrive and give back to their community through employment and activities has been part...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: When potatoes were the king of crops

Potato harvest so important that schools closed for days in October so students could assist in the harvest Central Oregon had a major influx of homesteaders near the turn of the 20th Century. Most of the homesteaders came to dry land farm in the arid region. Early cash crops included winter wheat, oats and barley. The rise of irrigation projects, beginning in 1904, led to opportunities to grow additional crops. Potatoes soon began to be a popular crop. A special variety locally known as netted gem or Deschutes netted gem potatoes became very popular. Dunn Mustard in Powell Butte...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Spotlight on board member Brian Barney

Barney would like folks to know that they are doing their best to keep farming and ranching viable. I was born and raised here. I am a fourth-generation Crook County/Prineville resident. I have lived here most of my life. Can you tell us about your family?. My great-grandfather, Sidney Stearns,...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Prineville jobs sign campaign a good first step but should be tip of the iceberg

What about taking a page from election analysis and conducting surveys of Crook County workers. Well, one could say there are signs everywhere. That is, of course, an exaggeration, but there are signs on Highway 126 between Prineville and Powell Butte that provide some insight — four to be exact. Their purpose, according to the people who hatched the idea to place them there, is to discourage Crook County residents from leaving town to go to work, to stick around town and fill the plentiful job openings in industries across the board that are right here at home.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Ochoco Irrigation District in Crook County receives project dollars from feds

The designated federal funds will pay for the install of 16.8 miles of buried pipeOregon's U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced the Ochoco Irrigation District, Tumalo, Owyhee and East Fork projects will be receiving federal funding to help drought-stricken communities make the most of limited water supplies. The senators pointed out that the projects — funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill, both of which Merkley and Wyden supported — will combine strategies supporting efficient irrigation methods with better resource management to ensure consistent water flow to support agriculture,...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Lemon Gulch process needs to start over

Forest Service should start over and give Crook County officials a seat at the table this time while reaching out to the people who live in the areaNothing seems to draw a large crowd to Carey Foster Hall quite like a controversial project proposal on the Ochoco National Forest. Wednesday evening, around 300 people showed up to express their opposition to the Lemon Gulch trail system complex, a project spearheaded by members of Central Oregon Trail Alliance (COTA) and Ochoco Trails, two regional cycling organizations. Guest speakers, most of whom are grazing permittees in the proposal area, called out the...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
49
Followers
998
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy