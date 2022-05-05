Virginia Based AMPEL BioSolutions’ Machine Learning Breakthrough Predicts Drug Options for Inflammatory Skin Diseases
AMPEL BioSolutions announces a breakthrough in precision and personalized medicine that could revolutionize the way doctors treat inflammatory skin diseases, such as Lupus, Psoriasis, Atopic Dermatitis and Scleroderma. Revealed in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances, the paper details AMPEL’s breakthrough machine learning approach to characterize disease activity from gene expression data...aithority.com
