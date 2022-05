TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dodge Middle Magnet School was evacuated because of a gas leak in the building on Friday, May 6. According to the school’s principal, parents were asked to pick up their children early because of the unknown timing of being allowed back into the school. Parents were told to pick up their children at the bus bay on North Sahuara Avenue just east of the school building along the field.

