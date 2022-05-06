RURAL REFLECTIONS: Remembrance

Jewelry can have remarkable significance, Pamela Loxley Drake writes in this Mother's Day column.

With Mother's Day approaching, I feel it is important not only to pay homage to those women who nurtured us and loved us but to also to think beyond that one day.

Just this week, I lost a very precious treasure. My son and his wife gave me a beautiful necklace when the twins were born. On it were four birthstones. One for each grandchild's birth month. I wore it daily, testing the clasp each time.

However, it is gone.

I had hoped that someday I would have the wherewithal to give each child a gem to match this keepsake. Gone but not forgotten.

There are three other necklaces that are dear to me.

When my father passed, Peggy gave June and me each a silver arrowhead necklace. When our mother passed, I got both of my sisters necklaces that said "sisters." Now with the passing of Peggy, June has given me a necklace with a loving verse on it.

Each necklace represents a deep love. A bond that was created for me almost 75 years ago. When I touch one of these necklaces, I am silently thinking of my family members.

Now, I do not own a jewelry store. And, I get no kickback from any bedazzled stores. However, with Mother's Day coming, I can think of no better gift than one she can wear or carry with her every day. One that has a message from you to her. A gift from one heart to another.

My grandfather had a ruby tie tack to pass on. I have an old ring with my grandma's face on it. My mother's graduation ring is in the jewelry box as well. There are bracelets made by my granddaughters. And a special one from my dearest childhood friend.

There are no precious jewels in my jewelry box, but the wealth it holds is immeasurable. My wedding ring reminds me of a handsome groom and a special day. Yes, something that represents a person or event is a treasure.

This is a difficult Mother's Day for many who have lost their family members in this last year. Sometimes a memory can come in a gift that will be handed down for generations.

Happy Mother's Day to all of you mothers and grandmas. May your day be filled with love.

Pamela Loxley Drake is a Beaverton resident and self-described lifelong "farm girl." You can contact her at pamldrake@gmail.com.