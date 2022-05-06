Library column

CALLING ALL

ARTISTS!

Submissions are due May 15 for Mobile Library Art Contest! The winning submission will be featured on the exterior wrap of our new Queen Anne’s County Mobile Library. For details or how to submit your work, contact: awood@qaclibrary.org.

• • •

YOUR NEIGHBORS STORY

Your Neighbors Story: Lives of New Americans in collaboration with the Queen Anne’s County Library & Queen Anne’s County Centre for the Arts, Tuesday, May 17, at 6 p.m., Centreville Branch Meeting Room.

• • •

WHAT IS HOME

We invite you to participate in a community art project exploring the question “What Is Home?” Please drop off artworks with return information to the Queen Anne’s County Library or email digital submissions to andrea@qaclibrary.org. Artwork will be displayed for today’s exhibit and panel/community discussion.

We will hear from Masha Hamilton and Lindsay Bolin Lowery, regarding their work in creating Your Neighbors Story. We will also ask attendees to contribute to the conversion about immigration, cultural identity, how Queen Anne’s County fits within that narrative and what home means to you!

The Queen Anne’s County Library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Library Express services are still available for those most comfortable with outdoor pickup.