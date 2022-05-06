ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

Library column

By Angela Price
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 2 days ago

CALLING ALL

ARTISTS!

Submissions are due May 15 for Mobile Library Art Contest! The winning submission will be featured on the exterior wrap of our new Queen Anne’s County Mobile Library. For details or how to submit your work, contact: awood@qaclibrary.org.

• • •

YOUR NEIGHBORS STORY

Your Neighbors Story: Lives of New Americans in collaboration with the Queen Anne’s County Library & Queen Anne’s County Centre for the Arts, Tuesday, May 17, at 6 p.m., Centreville Branch Meeting Room.

• • •

WHAT IS HOME

We invite you to participate in a community art project exploring the question “What Is Home?” Please drop off artworks with return information to the Queen Anne’s County Library or email digital submissions to andrea@qaclibrary.org. Artwork will be displayed for today’s exhibit and panel/community discussion.

We will hear from Masha Hamilton and Lindsay Bolin Lowery, regarding their work in creating Your Neighbors Story. We will also ask attendees to contribute to the conversion about immigration, cultural identity, how Queen Anne’s County fits within that narrative and what home means to you!

The Queen Anne’s County Library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Library Express services are still available for those most comfortable with outdoor pickup.

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Times & Record Observer

From the past

Twenty six First District citizens will fight for the six delegate seats to the Democratic National Convention in the Maryland primary election on Tuesday, May 16. Only one Queen Anne’s countian — William Edwin Cole Jr., 19, of Queenstown —…
QUEENSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
County
Queen Anne's County, MD
City
Queen Anne, MD
City
Centreville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Queen Anne's County, MD
Government
Bay Times & Record Observer

Dr. Toughlove’s Book Club

Join Carol Franks-Randall, EdD retired educator and children’s book author, living in Centreville, each month as she writes children’s book reviews as Dr. Toughlove, one of the protagonists in her first book, “Jamal and Me.” Check out her website at…
CENTREVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Mobile#County Mobile Library#New Americans#County Library#Library Express
DFW Community News

Cocomelon Coloring Pages

Kids of all ages will love coloring their favorite characters in these Cocomelon coloring pages! Grab your blue, red, and green crayons and enjoy these free printables of Cocomelon characters!. Did you know that the coloring pages at Kids Activities Blog have been downloaded over 100k times in the last...
ENTERTAINMENT
DFW Community News

38 Beautiful Sunflower Crafts

Flowers are sure to bring light to anyone’s day, and today we have the brightest sunflower craft ideas. This list is full of ideas of using simple household items to create your own sunflower field at home. Best Sunflower Crafts for Kids. Paper plates, coffee filters and clothespins are...
LIFESTYLE
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
10
Followers
42
Post
453
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy