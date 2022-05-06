ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Nonprofit's event space embroils Oregon gubernatorial candidates

By Raymond Rendleman
Sherwood Gazette
Sherwood Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FyVWu_0fUlzCWG00 Attorney general says tax-exempt group typically can provide venue for in-kind contributions, as long as third party is hosting

This spring's series of campaign events benefiting only one political party at a property owned by a federally registered nonprofit organization has raised statewide concerns about the role of tax-exempt groups in Oregon's primary election.

Nonprofit organization Clackamas County Historical Society's Tumwater Ballroom has hosted dozens of Republican candidates this year, including a gubernatorial debate involving a reported physical altercation , through its contract with Alimenti Event Services. Not a single Democrat has rented the room during the current campaign cycle.

According to reports submitted to state officials, Alimenti Event Services this spring directly provided a $4,500 in-kind contribution to a Republican candidate for governor, along with a $3,250 contribution to a Republican candidate and Proud Boys leader for House District 40.

Alimenti, which leases its property from the tax-exempt Clackamas County Historical Society, has only ever provided one in-kind donation to a Democratic campaign event, $800 in 2017.

Historical Society officials are in the process of drafting more stringent inclusion and nondiscrimination policies, a CCHS spokesperson said in response to the political events.

"CCHS wants all members of the community to feel welcome in our spaces," said Waldo McGinnis, marketing director of the historical society.

Meanwhile, CCHS is distancing itself from the organizer of the events during this year's primary election season.

"We do not endorse any event, political or nonpolitical, that is held in the Tumwater Ballroom," McGinnis said. "Furthermore we do not support or endorse the actions of Alimenti Event Services LLC, their representatives, or individuals associated with AES."

Alimenti Event Services owner Darrell Hames, who is a registered Republican living in Milwaukie, said that he has not been giving any preferential treatment to candidates. He declined to release his invoices to Pamplin Media Group, but he said rental rates vary depending on the size of the event, and rates also increase on especially popular Saturdays.

"Pretty much every candidate gets the same rate, and I try to be consistent for Democrats and Republicans," Hames said.

Hames said that he has hosted weddings recently for gay couples, along with a recent Muslim wedding.

"We rent the ballroom to anyone who wants to rent the ballroom within reason," he said.

Hames had tentatively scheduled Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, for an Oregon Senate campaign kickoff on May 12, but Meek decided to hold his event at the Ainsworth House instead after hearing from concerned constituents.

Republican candidates this year have paid Hames $200, with the rest of the daily charge being covered by in-kind contributions. Meek said Hames was proposing to charge $1,400 for the ballroom, but Meek had no way of knowing if it was a fair quote due to the various factors involved such as the date and size of the event.

"Because our supporters were a little concerned about hosting an event there, we decided to relocate it because we didn't want any cloud of controversy surrounding it," Meek said.

Nonprofit as 'independent entity'

Hames has declined requests to denounce his support for a candidate who helps lead a hate group, as identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center and National Public Broadcasting.

"They call me a homophobe and a transphobe, which is ridiculous because I have gay people on staff," he said. "A lot of people have felt that by intimating me and the board of the historical society, they can prevent me from hosting certain types of events."

CCHS board member Cherie Kennemer said she had never seen Hames act in a partisan fashion during his many years of leasing the Tumwater Room from the historical society. Kennemer's husband is Sen. Bill Kennemer, R-Canby, who is running against Meek in November and received a $2,000 in-kind contribution from the Oregon Restaurant Political Action Committee for a Tumwater event, but no contribution from Hames directly.

"We had an attorney review our contract to make sure that the historical society is seen as an independent entity and has nothing to do with the operations of the Tumwater Ballroom," she said.

Oregon's attorney general backs up the legal theory used by CCHS's attorney but declined to comment on the case directly. IRS regulations restrict IRS 501(c)(3) organizations from certain types of political activity, but the regulations seem to stop short of preventing such a nonprofit from leasing its property to another group that in turn provides preferential treatment and/or discounted rentals to certain political candidates and causes.

There is no specific restriction in state law, although Oregon Department of Justice officials generally take the position that the directors of an IRS 501(c)(3) organization have an obligation to follow IRS requirements.

"We are generally not able to comment on specific situations, but if an IRS 501(c)(3) organization is renting space to another entity and that entity makes in-kind or other contributions to a political candidate, those contributions would not generally be attributed to the nonprofit," said Kristina Edmunson, spokesperson for Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

Tax deductions benefit Proud Boys leader?

By following the money, it's possible to demonstrate that members of the public recently provided tax-deductible funding that indirectly benefited Proud Boys leader Dan Tooze and other Republican candidates in Oregon's May 17 election.

Clackamas County citizens at large recently stepped up to help the historical society continue to host events in the Tumwater Ballroom, which in turn provided in-kind donations to these candidates.

In 2020, the Clackamas County Historical Society's third-floor HVAC system failed, making events impossible in CCHS's Tumwater Ballroom.

Luckily, according to McGinnis, the Clackamas County community pulled through to donate 27% of the total goal of $143,000, or a little over $38,000, which CCHS used as a downpayment to secure a loan to cover the cost of installing the new HVAC system in May 2021.

"We rely heavily on these events to provide the means to meet our mission," the historical society's director said in a fundraising plea.

Federal filings show that CCHS received nearly $64,000 in revenue from rentals in the tax years ending June 30, 2018 and 2019, over 50% of the historical society's income revenue generated for those fiscal years. Due to COVID restrictions and HVAC issues, this revenue fell to $57,599 for 2020 and $23,134 for 2021, but was expected to increase for the current fiscal year.

Jenna Barganski, who was CCHS executive director at the time, said she was "concerned" about a booking for Tooze, who had been banned from renting Oregon City parks facilities after a riot last summer. Barganski said in March she questioned Hames over the scheduled Tooze event, and Hames apparently assured her that no such event would take place.

As Barganski took steps to make sure similar bookings "won't happen again," state campaign filings show that the Tooze event took place on April 15 as scheduled.

"In the days and weeks both preceding and following April 15, CCHS staff were repeatedly informed that the event was canceled," McGinnis said.

Hames acknowledged that the Tooze event took place, but he claimed that the real issue was harassment over holding the event. He also admitted to attempting to cover up Tooze's involvement in the campaign rally by calling it a "Democratic Party Freedom Event" and then editing his Facebook post to call it a "Linda Neace Freedom Event," referring to a former Gladstone councilor and former president of the Oregon Federation of Republican Women.

"We put it down as a Linda Neace event because we were getting so much harassment," Hames said. "The museum director was especially targeted with hateful telephone calls and threats and recently left her position due to the harassment."

Barganski's decision to leave the director's position was made prior to the Tooze controversy, museum officials said.

"Over the past four-plus years I've developed a deep appreciation for the rich history and cultural significance of my surroundings and for the people who work to interpret and promote it. Thank you for all your help and support along the way," she wrote in her resignation letter.

When asked if he had seen Barganski's resignation letter, Hames wrote back, "I do not have a copy of Jenna's resignation letter. Just a conversation from a board member that stated the 'nonprofit work was not fulfilling for her and the threats from the Gladstone Voices group was the last straw.'"

Gladstone Voices is a Facebook group that has been trying to bring attention to activities at the historical society, among other causes in Clackamas County. This group was pleased when Barganski announced that the Tooze event had been canceled.

"While it is true that CCHS staff were verbally harassed via telephone, it was by an individual who was angered over the cancellation of the aforementioned event, and who was not, to our knowledge, affiliated with the group Mr. Hames mentioned," McGinnis said. "Our mission is to preserve and interpret the history of Clackamas County to enrich the lives of current and future generations, a mission we wish to pursue to the benefit of all, including members of the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities. We as a staff and board have strived to make our museum inclusive and welcoming and, no matter the circumstances, we will continue to do so."

Happyrock Coffee owner Lisa Halcom, who identifies as a queer Gladstone resident, said her intention in posting Barganski's and Hames' emails to Gladstone Voices was to bring attention to how the community was misled.

"When hate groups are in town it becomes inherently unsafe for marginalized community members," she said. "Some people act like getting along means marginalized people needing to be quiet when people who want to hurt them are around. That is like telling people shut up and get along with their abuser. Being part of a hate group is abusive."

When Halcom posted a negative review of Hames' business online, he wrote her asking to work together to defeat hate, while threatening legal action if she didn't withdraw the review. Halcom declined to remove the review, saying she was aware of her legal rights to identify the Proud Boys as a hate group.

"If people were trying to get along, there wouldn't be any hate groups," she said.

Hames said that he's still considering his legal options for protecting his business interests.

"I have talked with a few attorneys and discussed the options we can do; I have not pursued legal action at this time," he said.

Political events held in the Tumwater Ballroom this year include:

Jan. 27 - Republican gubernatorial debate

Feb. 19 - Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Thielman

March 5 - Clackamas County candidate Dana Hindman-Allen, campaigning with Thielman and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ibrahim Taher.

April 3 — Thielman campaign event

April 15 — Proud Boys leader and Republican state representative candidate Dan Tooze

April 20 - Sen. Bill Kennemer, R-Canby, reelection campaign kickoff

April 21 - Parents Rights in Education meeting to announce endorsements of Thielman, U.S. congressional candidate Angela Plowhead, and Republican state representative candidates James Heib and Gabriel Buehler

April 30 - Restore Oregon awards banquet for Republican gubernatorial candidate Kerry McQuisten, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Sam Palmer, Republican state representative candidate Drew Layda and National Rifle Association board member Willes Lee.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Sherwood Gazette

Oregon reps launch PAC to support working women aiming to serve

Anna Williams, Rachel Prusak form '9to5' committee to reform, modernize Legislature State Reps. Anna Williams (D-Hood River) and Rachel Prusak (D-West Linn), who recently announced their resignations from the Oregon House because of the low pay and high demands of serving in the Legislature, intend to launch a new political action committee: the '9to5' PAC. The committee aims to support women in their efforts to run for office and work to reform and modernize the Legislature. Following the conclusion of the 2022 legislative session, Prusak, Williams and Rep. Karin Power (D-Milwaukie), announced they wouldn't run for reelection, saying...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Oregon Republicans prepare for weekend party conference

Oregon Democrats will gather then gather from April 29 to May 1 for their annual summit.Oregon Republicans will gather in Clackamas County over the April 22-24 weekend for three days of debate and détente in preparation for the 2022 elections. The annual Dorchester Conference, held again this year at the Mt. Hood Oregon Resort in Welches, is the traditional gathering of loyal activists, party leaders and conservative national stars in politics and the media. Pushed to the margins of political power in Oregon in recent years, Republicans are hoping for a turnaround in 2022. No current or former governor is...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Democratic governor candidates participate in forum

Party activists gather at Sunriver with ballots in the mail ahead of the May 17 primary election.The Democratic Party of Oregon hosted a live forum in Sunriver on Sunday, where three Democratic candidates running for governor answered a series of questions ranging from how each candidate would deal with homelessness, equity, education reform in the wake of COVID-19, campaign finance laws and bridging the divide between rural and urban Oregonians. The forum came at the tail end of the Oregon Summit, an annual gathering of the Democratic Party of Oregon that started Friday. Former House Speaker Tina Kotek, state Treasurer...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Poll: Drazan tops list of Republicans for Oregon governor

More than 25% still undecided, but former House leader emerges from 19-candidate field with 19% of sample.According to a new poll, Christine Drazan has emerged as the leader of a 19-candidate field seeking the Republican nomination for governor. The survey was conducted by Nelson Research of Salem, which conducted a similar poll a few weeks ago. Although Drazan was second then, "undecided" led with 67.9%. Though 27.4% of the current sample of 514 Republican voters said they were still undecided, Drazan now leads the field with 18.9%, followed by Bob Tiernan at 14% and Bud Pierce at 9.5%. Three others...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
County
Clackamas County, OR
City
Milwaukie, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Sherwood Gazette

Timber baron contributes against Oregon Democrats

Archie Aldis 'Red' Emmerson is the largest landowner in the county and supports non-affiliated Betsy Johnson for governor.A California timber baron who is the nation's largest landowner has jumped into Oregon politics with big contributions to campaigns seeking to wrest control of state government from Democrats. Sierra Pacific Industries contributed $200,000 on April 4 to Betsy Johnson, the former Democratic state senator from Scappoose, who is running as an unaffiliated candidate for governor. It's the third largest single contribution that makes up the more than $6.2 million Johnson has raised since the beginning of January 2021. The company also gave...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization#Republican#Alimenti Event Services#House#Democratic
Sherwood Gazette

Democrats hit leadership ad buy for rival in U.S. House bid

Newcomer benefits from $1M by Demo PAC, $5M by cryptocurrency backer; others say new 6th District is not for sale.Multimillion-dollar ad buys by political action committees — including one with ties to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — to political newcomer Carrick Flynn are drawing sharp criticism from six other Democrats seeking Oregon's newest seat in the U.S. House. The House Majority PAC has put in $1 million, on top of at least $5 million reported by Protect Our Care PAC, which is associated with the cryptocurrency industry and Sam Bankman-Fried, who leads a cryptocurrency exchange. Under federal rules, such large...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Will Washington County shift back to its conservative roots?

Despite redistricting favoring Democrats, some feel that this area's history of Republican leadership could win out. Washington County has shifted a lot politically over the past two decades. Its conservative rural roots, built on the backs of farmworkers and loggers, have given way to a highly urbanized, technological hotspot of innovation. Current and former politicians say it's this change that has led to a shift toward Democrats over Republicans — despite a long history of Republicans being elected from Washington County to state and local elected offices. It wasn't that long ago that Washington County seats in the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Endorsements: Kotek, Pierce are best picks for governor

A moderate Republican and a practical Democrat are the right options when facing a three-way race in November.Experience matters. Sometimes for the good. Sometimes not. With that in mind, and in regard to the governor's race, the Pamplin Media Group recommends Democratic Party voters go with their most battle-tested candidate, former Speaker of the House Tina Kotek. On the Republican side, the negative experience of one candidate has us leaning toward oncologist Dr. Bud Pierce. But in both cases, it's a close call. The primaries are important for the two parties, but this year is an especially...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

ENDORSEMENT: WashCo can move forward with Beach Pace as chair

Pace and incumbent Kathryn Harrington have similar politics, but Pace wants to work with people, not steamroll them.Editor's note: Endorsements are made by the Editorial Board and reflect the opinion of Pamplin Media Group editors and publishers. Letters to the editor and other submitted opinion pieces will be considered for publication without regard to the official editorial stance or endorsements made by the Editorial Board. Four years ago, Washington County voters sent a powerful message by electing Kathryn Harrington as county chair. The retirement of Andy Duyck made the contest for county chair an open-seat race. After Harrington and the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
IRS
Sherwood Gazette

Challenger has outraised incumbent in WashCo chair race

Were it not for tens of thousands in her own money, Kathryn Harrington would be far behind challenger Beach Pace.The challenger to Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington has far outraised her in 2022, state campaign finance records show. The campaign finance committee of Beach Pace, a Hillsboro city councilor who is challenging Harrington for her seat, shows that she's garnered over $100,000 more in outside contributions than the sitting incumbent. In 2022, Pace's campaign has seen over $150,000 in donations from individuals and outside groups, with nearly $85,000 left in the bank to spend. Harrington has tallied less...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

WashCo auditor makes misleading claims in Voters' Pamphlet

Longtime county auditor John Hutzler attributed excerpts from a reader's letter to the newspapers in which it ran.Facing his first contested race in years, John Hutzler wanted voters to know that, according to the Beaverton Valley Times, he is the "clear choice" to continue on as Washington County's longtime auditor. Hutzler quoted approving remarks about him from both the Valley Times and the Hillsboro News-Times in his statement for the Washington County Voters' Pamphlet. He attributed them to the newspapers, albeit referring to the News-Times as the "Hillsboro Tribune," a name under which it has not been published since 2019....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Q&A: Washington County DA, challenger answer burning questions

Kevin Barton and Brian Decker responded to a questionnaire ahead of the May 17 election.Kevin Barton faces his second contested election as Washington County district attorney as he seeks voter support for a second four-year term on May 17. Standing in Barton's way is challenger Brian Decker. He hopes to unseat Barton and become the top prosecutor for Oregon's second-most populous county. We compiled a list of questions about the top issues facing Washington County's next DA and sent a short questionnaire to both candidates. Their responses are published below, in full and unabridged, with only light editing for style...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

ENDORSEMENT: It's time for a new Washington County auditor

It's unusual to have a real choice for this position, but voters should take it by electing Kristine Adams-Wannberg.Editor's note: Endorsements are made by the Editorial Board and reflect the opinion of Pamplin Media Group editors and publishers. Letters to the editor and other submitted opinion pieces will be considered for publication without regard to the official editorial stance or endorsements made by the Editorial Board. County auditor isn't the world's most exciting job. Although it's a countywide elected position, auditor is likely the least controversial, most overlooked position around. Auditors rarely face opposition when they run for re-election. The...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Local union changes its endorsement for WashCo chair

The local electricians union has switched from backing Kathryn Harrington to supporting her opponent, Beach Pace. A local union has switched its endorsement in the race for Washington County chair, right on the heels of the county releasing its internal report on an investigation into sitting Chair Kathryn Harrington's workplace behavior.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Barton, Decker spar in WashCo district attorney debate Wednesday

DA Kevin Barton and challenger Brian Decker are opposites, disagreeing on the future of public safety in the county. Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and challenger Brian Decker faced off in a spirited debate Wednesday, April 20, at the Westside Commons in Hillsboro. The two candidates are "nothing alike — at all," in the words of the incumbent. They have starkly different opinions on what the justice system should look like and how the DA's Office should function. During the debate, which was moderated by Ed Kroll from the Washington County Bar Association, Barton said he fears that Decker's "extreme"...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

ENDORSEMENT: Voters should re-elect Barton as WashCo DA

His record isn't perfect, but we believe Kevin Barton's values and experience are the best fit for Washington County.Editor's note: Endorsements are made by the Editorial Board and reflect the opinion of Pamplin Media Group editors and publishers. Letters to the editor and other submitted opinion pieces will be considered for publication without regard to the official editorial stance or endorsements made by the Editorial Board. Washington County voters will decide in May for who should serve as district attorney over the next four years, and the difference between the two candidates is stark. Kevin Barton is a career prosecutor...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Nearly $1M pours into Washington County DA race

Challenger Decker has the backing of a local philanthropist. Incumbent Barton raised funds within his own office.Nearly $1 million has poured into the race for the top job at the Washington County District Attorney's Office, public campaign finance records show. By April 30, incumbent Kevin Barton had received over $430,000 while challenger Brian Decker had received over $490,000, according to the Secretary of State's Office. Big money Both Barton and Decker have hauled in six-figure contributions from wealthy Oregonians. In December, the multibillionaire co-founder of Nike Inc., Phil Knight, gave Barton $100,000. "I am very grateful for the significant financial...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood, OR
17
Followers
775
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sherwood Gazette is published every month and comes out the first week of each month. The Gazette website is updated frequently and breaking news bulletins are posted when warranted. Also, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

 http://www.sherwoodgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy