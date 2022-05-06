ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grasonville, MD

CBEC opens kayaking, paddle boarding

By Angela Price
Bay Times & Record Observer
 2 days ago
GRASONVILLE — It’s spring. It’s time to get out in nature, exercise and have fun. Here’s your opportunity. Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center is opening kayaking and paddle boarding for the year. Both activities are rewarding in extending one’s self physically — and mentally. Get out on the water and see wildlife up close, enjoy the spring weather and test your paddling ability in the protected area of Marshy Creek.

Kayaks (singles and doubles) and paddleboards are available at CBEC. Rentals include PFD’s, paddles, seats and the vessel all for $25 a day. The kayak dock has a specialized slot for ease in getting in and out of the kayak Paddleboards and accessories are rented for $30 per day. Both are popular with members and non-members, so making a reservation ahead of time insures your spot, especially on busy weekends. Membership in CBEC provides unlimited use of the kayaks at no cost. Guided kayaks trips are scheduled throughout the summer including some evening paddles.

Marshy Creek, a protected inlet on the east side of CBEC’s peninsula, is excellent paddling for beginners and advanced kayakers. The area teems with wildlife, and while out on the water kayakers are able to get close to observe aquatic species and land-loving critters.

For information or reservations check CBEC’s website at www.bayrestoration.org. Get in on kayaking early in the spring, so you have the summer to continue the enjoyment of the sport.

