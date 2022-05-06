Pet of the week

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Angela Price
Bay Times & Record Observer
 2 days ago

White Sox is an adult male kitty with beautiful green eyes. He took a little while to get used to humans, but now he is very sweet and affectionate. He will need a patient adopter who gives him time to…

ABC 4

Our pets take over the show for National Pet Week

On GTU this morning – Our show has literally gone to the dogs! To celebrate National Pet Week we are dedicating our entire show to our furry friends. No matter the time, no matter the place, no matter the day, our pets always make the world a little brighter. Regardless to how tough things may seem, pets eagerly provide comfort, sympathy, and unquestioned understanding when we most need it. This May 1 – 7, celebrate National Pet Week by recognizing our fun loving family members who give us everything, asking only for a smile in return…and maybe an occasional treat.
PETS
WRAL

Pet of the day: May 3, 2022

Meet Brooklyn! This playful, loving and energetic puppy loves treats and is learning basic commands. If you're looking for the perfect family dog, this guy's for you! Learn more about him at Pawfect Match Rescue on www.pawfectmatch.org.
BROOKLYN, NY
The US Sun

Over half of dog and cat owners say they spoil their pets 24/7

WHETHER they get extra treats or belly rubs, a new toy, long walks, or a delicious home-cooked meal, it’s clear that pets have their owners wrapped around their paws. A recent survey conducted by Zesty Paws and OnePoll revealed pets might actually be the ones who control humans and their routines, especially in the homes of younger generations.
PETS
#Chicago White Sox
Reader's Digest

Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?

Almost every dog owner is familiar with the zoomies—those random bursts of energy that cause your pup to spin in circles, make a flying leap over the couch, or jet off as soon as you unhook their leash at the park. We know why dogs chase their tails, but why do dogs get the zoomies? Pet zoomies are definitely one of those hyper dog behaviors that pet owners have come to expect, but they actually have a technical name—frenetic random activity periods, or FRAPs—and can tell you a lot more about your pup’s mood, including levels of dog anxiety, than you might think.
PETS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
pethelpful.com

Pit Bulls as Family Dogs

Marcie has been an online writer for over three years. Her article often focus on customer service or pet care. I remember being 15 years old and bringing home my first pit bull. He was a beautiful caramel color and had the biggest green eyes. He was cold in the street, and I couldn't just leave him there. My parents told me he was my responsibility if an owner did not come forward.
ANIMALS
Gear Patrol

The Best Dog Beds for Every Dog

As recently as 2018, statistics showed that over 48 million households in the United States alone included at least one dog — and that number has only risen in the time since. If you count yourself among these numbers, you probably don't need us to tell you that owning a dog can be beneficial to your overall health (mental, physical and emotional), can act as a supplement to your personal and home security (dogs can be, after all, a kind of biological perimeter alarm) and means you get a lifelong companion — at least for the length of your dogs' lives, that is.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Is Rawhide Dangerous for Dogs?

Susan cares for two Newfoundland dogs and works as a freelance writer. What kind of treats are you feeding your dog? Pet owners will often rely on advertisements, store displays, and advice from friends or neighbours when deciding what to give their canine friends for treats. I recall talking to...
PETS
BBC

Dog longevity: How long will my pet dog live?

Do you look at your dog and wonder how long it might live?. Do you ponder how many more years you'll get to go for walks or to cuddle on the sofa?. A new in-depth study hopes to help by assessing the life expectancy of British canine pets. It shows...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Breed Info: Teddy Bear Dogs and Puppies

Belinda absolutely loves dogs. She enjoys sharing her passion and enthusiasm for different dog breeds. The Teddy Bear dog is a new breed of "designer dog" that was first introduced at the start of the new millennium. Also known as the Zuchon or Shuchon, this dog has earned its place as one of the cutest companion dogs.
PETS
lexnau.com

A man took a chance on a sc.ared feral Dog, and transformed him to a sweet & loving Pet!

An animal shelter in Georgia was holding a Pardons week where they tried to get all the animals into permanent or foster homes so no one gets eut.han.ized. The week was about to end and it seems like some animals are not gon.na make it. One of them is Jimmy, a very sc.a.red and timid dog. Jimmy was feral, and they could barely touch him. Thankfully, a kindhearted man took a chance on Jimmy.
GEORGIA STATE
MLive.com

Treat your furry friends to cute springtime outfits, save during National Pet Month

It’s National Pet Month: That means it’s time to treat your furry friends to these cute springtime outfits from Petco, PetSmart, Walmart and Chewy. Find hoodies, NFL mesh jerseys, even Hawaiian button-up shirts on sale now. Petco is having a 30% off sale, so you can buy 2 and mix and match. Save on Walmart’s large selection of styles and everyday low prices. Chewy offers free 1-3 day shipping when you purchase over $49 in goodies.
NFL
Nevada Appeal

Ask the Dog Trainer: Progression of Pandemic Puppies

Like many of our friends and family, we added a puppy to our pack during the pandemic. With the lockdowns and limited social interactions, we couldn't give Leo the same socialization experiences as our previous pets. Recently we have resumed attending community events and noticed Leo is very nervous around other people and barks loudly at strange dogs. I know this is a common Pandemic Puppy problem, but what can we do to help Leo become more confident?
PETS
CBS Philly

CBS3 Pet Project: How The Pandemic Affected Veterinarians

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed how the pandemic has caused a burnout amongst veterinarians. She said that because so many people adopted pets during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s become very difficult to get an appointment for their animals. Erickson said the burnout has led some veterinarians to become depressed, according to research. “They got staffing issues, there is an increasing cost, along with everything else, or veterinary care,” Erickson said. “It’s tough on everybody, but according to research, it’s especially hard on these veterinarians who find themselves pretty depressed often. So I think the best thing we can do is keep taking our animals to the vet, but take it easy on these vets.” WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
PETS
Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

