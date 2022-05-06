ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet of the week

By Angela Price
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 2 days ago

Big boy Bruno has heart-stopping good looks, accented by his golden eyes and that handsome smile. He likes going on long walks on the beach and having flirt pole sessions until he gets too tired and wants butt scratches instead.…

News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Ruff House Rescue on April 15

In this week's Paws & Pals, Ruff House Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Marie is a 3-year-old Boxer mix currently in foster. Marie is very affectionate and always greets you with a wagging butt and tail. She loves going out on walks and greeting adults and kids while out. Her foster says she is definitely a people-dog. Marie is very trainable. listens and is a fast learner. Her sweet little face and her mild calm and loving personality would make any human happy.
Chester, MD
The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

