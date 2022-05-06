ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Snatches sixth steal

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Thursday in a loss to the Padres. Chisholm hit out of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Sean Hjelle ties record for MLB's tallest pitcher as Giants' 6-foot-11 righty debuts vs. Cardinals

San Francisco Giants right-hander Sean Hjelle, listed officially at 6-foot-11, tied retired reliever Jon Rauch as the tallest pitcher in Major League Baseball history on Friday night when he made his big-league debut against the St. Louis Cardinals. Hjelle had been promoted to the majors hours earlier as part of a series of roster moves that saw the Giants activate outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. and option pitchers Sammy Long and Mauricio Llovera to the minors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

Manny Machado's two homers power Padres past Marlins

Manny Machado hit two solo homers and Nick Martinez fired seven effective innings as the host San Diego Padres edged the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Wednesday night. Martinez (2-2) delivered his best start of the season to outduel Miami’s Jesus Luzardo in the opener of a four-game series. The San Diego right-hander allowed one run on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts, lowering his ERA from 4.12 to 3.38.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Padres face the Marlins leading series 2-1

LINE: Padres -165, Marlins +142; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Miami Marlins with a 2-1 series lead. San Diego has an 8-5 record in home games and an 18-10 record overall. The Padres have gone 9-2 in games when they did not give up a home run.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
San Diego, CA
City
Miami, FL
San Diego, CA
Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#Jazz#Padres#Thefts
numberfire.com

Avisail Garcia sitting for Marlins Sunday

The Miami Marlins did not include Avisail Garcia in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Garcia will take the afternoon off while Jesus Sanchez joins the lineup in centerfield and bats seventh. Bryan de la Cruz will move from centerfield to right field. Garcia is projected...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Middling performance Friday

Eovaldi (1-1) gave up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings Friday against the White Sox. He took the loss. Jose Abreu had a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning and Luis Robert hit a towering two-run homer in the third, which accounted for all the damage on Eovaldi. He has already given up eight home runs in 33.2 innings this season, which is the one big knock on Eovaldi's otherwise stellar season. Tentatively, he lines up to start next weekend in Texas.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jesus Sanchez starting for Marlins Sunday

The Miami Marlins listed Jesus Sanchez as their starting centerfielder for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Sanchez will bat seventh and cover centerfield Sunday while Bryan de la Cruz moves to right field and Avisail Garcia takes the afternoon off. Our models project Sanchez, who has a $2,900...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roberto Perez: Heads to injured list

Perez was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left hamstring. Perez exited the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds with what was originally called left hamstring discomfort, but considering that he had to be helped off the field, it's no surprise to see his diagnosis already updated to something more serious. He doesn't yet have a clear return date but will be out for at least 10 days, with Michael Perez joining the active roster to split time at catcher with Andrew Knapp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Avisail Garcia hitting sixth for Marlins on Thursday night

Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is starting in Thursday's game against the San Diego Padres. Garcia will make his 19th outfield appearance after Brian Anderson was left out of Thursday's lineup. In a righty versus righty matchup against Nick Martinez, our models project Garcia to score 9.1 FanDuel points at...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roberto Perez: Helped off field

Perez was removed from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds in the top of the eighth inning due to an apparent left leg injury, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Perez slipped on second base while attempting to run from first to third in the top of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Activated Friday

Kirilloff (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the A's, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He hit .227 with zero extra-base hits, six strikeouts and six walks in 22 at-bats on his rehab assignment. Luis Arraez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Kirilloff should assume a regular role with the Twins going forward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Marlins' JJ Bleday: Huge day in Triple-A twin bill

Bleday went 4-for-6 with three walks, a double, two home runs, three RBI and four runs scored across both games of Triple-A Jacksonville's doubleheader Friday against Memphis. The fourth overall pick in the 2019 has had a disappointing career so far in the Miami system, but Bleday might finally be putting things together. After going yard in both halves of Friday's twin bill the 24-year-old has hit safely in eight straight games, slashing .414/.528/.828 over that stretch with three homers, nine RBI, 10 runs and a sparkling 7:6 BB:K. That hot streak follows a .159/.321/.286 line over his first 18 games for Jacksonville, however, so Bleday likely has a ways to go before he'll put himself in line for his first promotion to the majors.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Making progress

Choi (elbow) served as the designated hitter in an extended spring training game Thursday and will play first base Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Choi was confident that he would need only a short stint on the injured list, and his quick progress provides evidence of that. He is expected to rejoin the Rays at some point during the team's ongoing west coast road trip, which ends on May 11. Yandy Diaz has operated as the primary first baseman in Choi's absence.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Crushes go-ahead homer

Margot hit a pinch-hit, three-run homer in Friday's 8-7 victory over Seattle. Margot stepped in for Harold Ramirez in the ninth inning and hammered a go-ahead home run off of Pat Sewald. It was his first long ball since Sep. 4 of last season and he's now up to 15 RBI while hitting .312 through 77 at-bats.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Jose Azocar starting for Padres on Sunday

San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Azocar is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Marins starter Trevor Rogers. In 25 plate appearances this season, Azocar has a .238 batting average with...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy