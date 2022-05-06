ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas....

alerts.weather.gov

WJHL

Tornado Watch issued across entire region

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
KTTS

Storms In Forecast Starting Thursday

(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MAY 29 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Sunday, May 29. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 47.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to a crest of 51.2 feet Friday, May 20. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 53.1 feet on 05/25/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

