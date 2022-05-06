Text amendment to allow Royal Farms in Centreville introduced

CENTREVILLE — A text amendment increasing the permissible size of a convenience store in Centreville’s business district has been relayed to the county seat’s planning commission. If ratified, a Royal Farms location on or near Coursevall Drive would be allowed to begin its own approval process.

Town Ordinance 07-2022, introduced by the Centreville Town Council April 21, would inflate the maximum size of convenience stores from 2,000 square feet to 5,500 square feet.

However, the expansion would not apply to areas within the town’s Central Business District, including downtown Centreville.

In an April 7 letter to the council, Attorney Joseph A. Stevens, on behalf of Royal Farms and Coursevall LLC, requested the ordinance be introduced.

Stevens was not available for comment following the April 21 meeting.

Though the council will have to wait before rendering its vote, members Ashley Kaiser and Eric Johnson have voiced their support of the ordinance. In an interview, Kaiser specifically endorsed a Royal Farms operation in Centreville.

“We deserve great businesses in Centreville that take care of their properties, that hire people at reasonable wages, and that provide benefits to the community,” council member Ashley Kaiser said of a prospective Royal Farms.

Kaiser, who sponsored the ordinance, explained that she’s interested in seeing the Centreville Business Park expand. Located off of Maryland Route 213, a grander business park could drive economic activity on the town’s outskirts by attracting motorists from U.S. Route 301, Kaiser said.

The council member added that in the town’s early discussions with Stevens, Centreville officials mentioned the need for a traffic study. While she said it was important to evaluate gridlock in the area, including the regular morning coffee rushes at the nearby Dunkin Donuts, Kaiser said she believes traffic produced by a convenience store will remain in the business park area.

“I don’t think we should just settle for everything having to be quaint and tiny,” she said. “I think there’s a place for that in our downtown and I think there’s a place for larger uses in a business park.”

Now, the Centreville Planning Commission will decide whether Ordinance 07-2022 is consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan. If determined so, the commission will forward a favorable recommendation to the Town Council, who’ll perform two readings on the ordinance before voting, according to Town Manager Chip Koogle.

There will be a public hearing following the ordinance’s second reading and before the council’s final vote, Koogle said.

In an interview, Town Council President Steve Kline acknowledged there was still “a long way to go” before Town Ordinance 07-2022 gets approved and advocated for citizen participation in these, and all, discussions.

“The council badly needs to hear from its public. We need to hear from people on this stuff,” Kline said. “Don’t depend on Facebook, social media, or other kinds of informal outreach to make your voice heard.”