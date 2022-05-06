ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MD

Text amendment to allow Royal Farms in Centreville introduced

By By LUKE PARKER
Bay Times & Record Observer
 2 days ago
CENTREVILLE — A text amendment increasing the permissible size of a convenience store in Centreville’s business district has been relayed to the county seat’s planning commission. If ratified, a Royal Farms location on or near Coursevall Drive would be allowed to begin its own approval process.

Town Ordinance 07-2022, introduced by the Centreville Town Council April 21, would inflate the maximum size of convenience stores from 2,000 square feet to 5,500 square feet.

However, the expansion would not apply to areas within the town’s Central Business District, including downtown Centreville.

In an April 7 letter to the council, Attorney Joseph A. Stevens, on behalf of Royal Farms and Coursevall LLC, requested the ordinance be introduced.

Stevens was not available for comment following the April 21 meeting.

Though the council will have to wait before rendering its vote, members Ashley Kaiser and Eric Johnson have voiced their support of the ordinance. In an interview, Kaiser specifically endorsed a Royal Farms operation in Centreville.

“We deserve great businesses in Centreville that take care of their properties, that hire people at reasonable wages, and that provide benefits to the community,” council member Ashley Kaiser said of a prospective Royal Farms.

Kaiser, who sponsored the ordinance, explained that she’s interested in seeing the Centreville Business Park expand. Located off of Maryland Route 213, a grander business park could drive economic activity on the town’s outskirts by attracting motorists from U.S. Route 301, Kaiser said.

The council member added that in the town’s early discussions with Stevens, Centreville officials mentioned the need for a traffic study. While she said it was important to evaluate gridlock in the area, including the regular morning coffee rushes at the nearby Dunkin Donuts, Kaiser said she believes traffic produced by a convenience store will remain in the business park area.

“I don’t think we should just settle for everything having to be quaint and tiny,” she said. “I think there’s a place for that in our downtown and I think there’s a place for larger uses in a business park.”

Now, the Centreville Planning Commission will decide whether Ordinance 07-2022 is consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan. If determined so, the commission will forward a favorable recommendation to the Town Council, who’ll perform two readings on the ordinance before voting, according to Town Manager Chip Koogle.

There will be a public hearing following the ordinance’s second reading and before the council’s final vote, Koogle said.

In an interview, Town Council President Steve Kline acknowledged there was still “a long way to go” before Town Ordinance 07-2022 gets approved and advocated for citizen participation in these, and all, discussions.

“The council badly needs to hear from its public. We need to hear from people on this stuff,” Kline said. “Don’t depend on Facebook, social media, or other kinds of informal outreach to make your voice heard.”

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com

Six Wicomico Co. establishments fail alcohol compliance check

SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force says multiple businesses failed a routine compliance check this week. The Task Force, made up of the Wicomico County Liquor License Department, Maryland State Police, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, and Salisbury Police Department, conducted the check of establishments licensed to sell alcohol in the county on Wednesday. A total of 25 establishments were checked, with 19 passing and 6 failing.
SALISBURY, MD
From the past

Twenty six First District citizens will fight for the six delegate seats to the Democratic National Convention in the Maryland primary election on Tuesday, May 16. Only one Queen Anne’s countian — William Edwin Cole Jr., 19, of Queenstown —…
QUEENSTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Most rural counties in Maryland

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, […]
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA

This Maryland golf course is Audubon International certified for its environmental efforts

WASHINGTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: WUSA9 is the media sponsor of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, hosted at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farms. TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm underwent a major renovation back in 2008 to restructure the course helping to make it more environmentally friendly. Shortly after the course reopened in 2009, they received a certification for their sustainability efforts.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
