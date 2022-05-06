Letters to the Editor, May 6

By providing job training, college education and counseling, Santa Clara County has found a way to help people from getting caught in the revolving door of incarceration. With county departments on site and partnerships with community organizations, the Santa Clara County Reentry Resource Center provides a critical service in addressing recidivism. The resource center offers formerly incarcerated people services to reestablish themselves in the community, including referrals for mental health and substance use treatment, public benefit enrollment, counseling, health care, education, record expungement, employment and housing information. It has helped more than 20,000 clients in the criminal justice system over the last 10 years.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO