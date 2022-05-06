ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pajaro, CA

Letters to the Editor, May 6

By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to Sandra Haven’s letter about things people should consider prior to voting on the Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency’s proposed assessment for levee maintenance, I’d like to add the following considerations:. The proposed assessment is for current and ongoing levee maintenance, not major levee...

San José Spotlight

After jail, Santa Clara County reentry program can change lives

By providing job training, college education and counseling, Santa Clara County has found a way to help people from getting caught in the revolving door of incarceration. With county departments on site and partnerships with community organizations, the Santa Clara County Reentry Resource Center provides a critical service in addressing recidivism. The resource center offers formerly incarcerated people services to reestablish themselves in the community, including referrals for mental health and substance use treatment, public benefit enrollment, counseling, health care, education, record expungement, employment and housing information. It has helped more than 20,000 clients in the criminal justice system over the last 10 years.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Opinion: Vote No on Measure D

Measure D will hurt our community by permanently ending the rail + trail plan connecting Santa Cruz and Watsonville. Measure D undermines decades of public planning and hurts commuters, the environment and our future economy. That's why numerous elected officials and more than 30 local organizations oppose Measure D. It deserves a no vote.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

