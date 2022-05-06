Early voting for June 7 election begins May 9

One San Jose official hoped to join Southern California cities in suing the state over recent housing legislation, but her efforts didn’t go far. On Wednesday, Councilmember and mayoral candidate Dev Davis asked some of her City Council colleagues to support a recent lawsuit against Senate Bill 9, which allows homeowners of single-family lots to divide their properties for development of two to four homes in an effort to increase the state’s housing stock. Proponents of the law say it will help alleviate the housing crisis, while opponents say it will destroy the character of single-family neighborhoods.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO