Santa Cruz County, CA

Early voting for June 7 election begins May 9

By Todd Guild
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Voters throughout Santa Cruz County have begun receiving their ballots for the June 7 election, which they will use to select a Governor, as well as a congressional representative and state senate and assembly member. The ballots are marked with a large blue “XO” on the...

Comments / 0

